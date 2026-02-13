MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visits Phumzile Primary school in Soshanguve, Tshwane, 13 Feb

As part of the 2026 Back-to-School campaign, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Friday, 13 February 2026, visit Phumzile Primary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

The visit also forms part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to promote learner safety, improving access to education, and supporting sustainable community development.

The MEC will hand over Shova Kalula bicycles to deserving learners to enhance safety and reliability, donate buckets of hope and dignity packs. The MEC will also lead tree-planting activities as a way to encourage community participation in greening initiatives.

In addition, the Department’s road maintenance teams will undertake road maintenance activities in the area to improve road conditions and enhance safety for learners and residents.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the visit.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 February 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Phumzile Primary School, Soshanguve, Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Media enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates