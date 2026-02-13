Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – January 2026

MACAU, February 13 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (13 February) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP241.8 billion (USD30.08 billion) at the end of January 2026. The reserves decreased by 1.5% from the revised value of MOP245.6 billion (USD30.64 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-January 2026 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 89.8% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-December 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 0.65 points month-on-month and 7.08 points year-on-year to 100.5 in January 2026, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.