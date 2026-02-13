Rental statistics for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, February 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units increased by 2.1% year-on-year to MOP139 in 2025, while the average rent for shops dropped by 1.7% to MOP469. The average rents for office units (MOP281) and industrial units (MOP120) fell by 4.8% and 2.3% respectively year-on-year.

Driven by rent increases for units in large residential buildings, the average rent for residential units in Coloane (MOP152) went up by 3.5% year-on-year, and the average rents for those in Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior (ZAPE) (MOP120) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP140) both rose by 3.5%. Meanwhile, the average rents for those in Fai Chi Kei (MOP143) and Barca (MOP120) decreased by 1.6% and 0.7% respectively.

The average rents for shops in ZAPE (MOP698) and Baixa de Macau (MOP654) grew by 4.2% and 2.3% respectively year-on-year, whereas the average rents for shops in Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (MOP454) and Barra & Manduco (MOP288) fell by 6.9% and 2.4% respectively.

In terms of usable area, the average rent per square metre for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (MOP138) went up by 2.4% year-on-year, and the average rent for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres (MOP168) increased slightly by 0.1%.

Analysed by quarter, the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units was MOP140 in the fourth quarter of 2025, similar to the previous quarter. On the other hand, the average rents for shops (MOP472), office units (MOP278) and industrial units (MOP119) decreased by 0.9%, 1.0% and 0.5% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.