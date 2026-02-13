MICE statistics for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025
MACAU, February 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 564 MICE events were held in the fourth quarter of 2025, up by 21.3% (+99) year-on-year. Besides, number of participants & attendees hiked by 50.4% to 487,000, as new large-scale exhibitions were launched in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) during the quarter. MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in the Macao SAR surged by 86.6% year-on-year to MOP2.58 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by the strong upward trend in the number of participants & attendees and the per-capita spending of MICE visitors.
In 2025, number of MICE events reached 1,861, an increase of 22.1% (+337) year-on-year; number of participants & attendees (1,473,000) registered a 10.7% rise. Benefiting from the growth in the fourth quarter, MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries went up by 16.4% year-on-year to MOP6.28 billion in 2025.
Number of meetings & conferences increased by 22.1% (+314) year-on-year to 1,737 in 2025, with 218,000 participants (+19.2%). Among them, number of conferences rose by 31.0% (+9) year-on-year to 38, and number of participants spiked by 41.6% to 29,000. Number of exhibitions went up by 6.6% (+4) year-on-year to 65, with 1,247,000 attendees (+10.0%). The exhibitions attracted 7,369 exhibitors and 82,241 professional visitors. International exhibitors and professional visitors accounted for 14.0% and 8.3% of the respective totals, up by 4.6 and 1.4 percentage points year-on-year. Number of incentives totalled 59, a rise of 47.5% (+19) year-on-year.
