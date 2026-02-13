Macao Union Medical Center holds public health lecture to enhance residents’ awareness of prevention and health protection

MACAU, February 13 - To further promote health education, strengthen Macao residents’ professional knowledge of disease prevention and personal care, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) will hold the public health lecture “Conversation with Doctors from the Macao Union Medical Center” at the Blood Draw Area on the first floor of the General Hospital Building at 10 am on 28 February 2026 (Saturday).

The lecture features two themes: “Stomach discomfort? It may not be a small problem” and “Warning signs before the onset of shingles! An essential lesson for people over 50.” Presented by specialists in gastroenterology and dermatology of the Macao Union Medical Center, the lecture will not only share health knowledge with the public but also provide opportunities for them to have close interaction and consultation with experts from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, thereby raising their awareness of chronic disease prevention and management.

Interested residents may scan the QR code below for details and online registration. The registration is due at 1 pm on 27 February 2026. Please note that the Macao Union Medical Center will not send SMS messages containing links to residents. This lecture is free of charge with a limited quota available on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants will receive a complimentary souvenir.

To enhance public health awareness, the Macao Union Medical Center will host public health lectures from time to time. For more information, please visit its official website (www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo).