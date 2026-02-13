Dr. Francis Chishala Honored with the ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award in Pretoria, South Africa

Front row: World Civility Ambassador Dr. Dominic Obadiah from Kenya, iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West from the United States, and award recipient Dr. Francis Chishala of Zambia - photo provided by Godfrey Atsing'a Monica Mwaka Mwale, Michelle Chishala, Dr. Francis Chishala of Zambia, iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the United States, World Civility Ambassadors Dr. Dominic Obadiah and Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David, of Kenya - photo provided by Godfrey Atsing'a ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award Recipient Dr. Francis Chishala of Zambia - photo provided by Godfrey Atsing'a Dr. Francis Chishala of Zambia receives gifts from his daughter Michelle Chishala (left) and wife Monica Mwaka Mwale (right) after receiving the ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award - photo provided by Godfrey Atsing'a International delegation at the home of Dr. Francis Chishala of Zambia for award presentation - photo provided by Godfrey Atsing'a

Zambian diplomat and disability advocate recognized in Pretoria for advancing education, inclusion, and global leadership impact.

Dr. Francis Chishala turns adversity into advocacy. His leadership in education and disability empowerment proves that every life is valuable.” — Dr. Ruben West, ICN Senior Global Civility Advisor

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 7, 2026, Dr. Francis Chishala, a distinguished Zambian civil servant, disability rights advocate, and diplomatic leader, received the prestigious ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award at a special ceremony at his Pretoria residence. The award was presented by Dr. Ruben West, SPECIAL ENVOY of iChange Nations™, who traveled from the United States to honor Dr. Chishala’s impactful service and leadership.Dr. Chishala currently serves as First Secretary – Education at the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria, where he has played a key role in strengthening educational diplomacy and cooperation between Zambia and South Africa. In this role, he has promoted educational partnerships, fostered learning opportunities for Zambian students studying abroad, and supported community engagement initiatives across the Southern African region.A committed advocate for social inclusion and human rights, Dr. Chishala’s leadership extends beyond diplomatic service. His work has included advocacy for persons with disabilities and African diaspora communities, and he has served in various capacities to promote equity and empowerment. Earlier in his career, he was appointed International Disability Special Rapporteur for People of African Descent by the Global Pan Africanism Network, reflecting his enduring commitment to disability rights and dignified representation.Dr. Chishala also holds academic credentials that complement his professional roles, including postgraduate studies and research in communications, public relations, and policy analysis. As a fellow and master’s degree holder with published research on communication theory and media practice, he has informed public discourse and institutional strategies in both Zambia and the broader African context.At the award presentation, Dr. Ruben West praised Dr. Chishala’s unwavering dedication to leadership that transforms communities and uplifts the marginalized. “Dr. Chishala’s work embodies the values of service, integrity, and innovation that the ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award seeks to recognize,” Dr. West said. The award honors individuals whose leadership elevates communities and inspires systemic impact across borders.The intimate ceremony at Dr. Chishala’s residence brought together friends, family, colleagues, and members of the diplomatic community to celebrate his achievements and contributions to education, diplomacy, and social justice.About the ICN Challenge Champion Leadership AwardThe ICN Challenge Champion Leadership Award, founded by Dr. Robin Lococo, is conferred on individuals with disabilities who demonstrate outstanding leadership, transformative community impact, and a commitment to building bridges across cultural, national, and social boundaries. Recipients are leaders whose work measurably advances human potential and collective empowerment.About Dr. Robin A. LococoDr. Robin A. Lococo is an American advocate, nonprofit leader, and champion for equity and inclusion, particularly within the special-needs community. She is the Founder and President of Challenged Champions and Heroes, an organization dedicated to recognizing and empowering individuals with disabilities, their caregivers, and advocates worldwide. The organization also established Challenged Champions National Awareness Day (July 29) to honor achievement, service, and inclusion. Dr. Lococo personally approved Dr. Francis Chishala for his award.

Dr. Francis Chishalka receives the iChange Nations™ Challenge Champion Award in his home located in South Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.