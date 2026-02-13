SignalHire Reveals Data for Sales Careers in 2026: Enterprise AE Salaries Hit $500K+ as Leadership Hiring Surges

SignalHire Internal Analysis

Analysis of 850M+ professional profiles shows strategic sales roles exploding while transactional positions contract

NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire has released comprehensive analysis of the US sales job market, revealing explosive demand for strategic Sales roles as organizations abandon volume-based selling in favor of enterprise deal ownership and sales leadership.Sales leadership hiring exploded by 482% year-over-year, with VP of Sales, Sales Director, and Head of Sales positions jumping from 1,648 openings in 2024 to 9,592 in 2025, the most dramatic growth across any commercial category. The global sales job market expanded 31.9% overall, but growth concentrated exclusively in strategic positions.Role Restructuring by the Numbers- Sales Leadership (VP/Director/Head) +482.0%- Sales Manager +149.3%- Account Executive +41.2%- Business Development Manager +25.4%- Sales Representative -43.5%- Sales Engineer -38.9%Compensation LeadersTop US Markets (Enterprise AE Median OTE):- San Francisco Bay Area: $270,000-$320,000- New York Metro: $250,000-$290,000- Seattle: $240,000-$280,000- Elite companies (Tecsys, Dayforce): $500,000+Highest-Paying Industries:- AI Solution Sales: $240,000-$350,000+ (20-30% premium)- Cybersecurity: $220,000-$320,000+- Enterprise SaaS: $200,000-$300,000+Regional Comparison:- US: Sales Directors $300,000+; VP of Sales $250,000-$400,000+- UK: Sales Directors £80,000-£120,000+ (London premium)- Canada: Enterprise AE CAD $120,000-$180,000 OTE- Australia: Sales Directors AUD $200,000-$300,000"Organizations no longer want quota-carrying reps who simply pass opportunities through a pipeline," the research notes. "They want professionals who own the full deal cycle, which is why Account Executive and leadership roles are surging while generalist positions decline."Top performers earn 2-3x their OTE through accelerators and overachievement bonuses, making sales one of few career paths where individual performance translates to outsized financial rewards.About SignalHireSignalHire is a contact intelligence platform providing access to over 850 million professional profiles with verified emails and direct dials for sales professionals, recruiters, and talent acquisition specialists worldwide.Media Contact:Email: press@signalhire.comWebsite: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

