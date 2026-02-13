WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted for Murder, Sex Crimes Against Children, and Drug Trafficking

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announce they have arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers.

“While sanctuary politicians release criminal illegal aliens from their jails to victimize more American families and children, our officers continue to arrest criminals. Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, sexual assault of a CHILD, and drug trafficking,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime. This statistic does not even include foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists who lack a rap sheet in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Muoi Van Duong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for murder with a firearm in San Diego, California.

Roberto Xochimitl-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with a person less than 14-years-old in New York, New York.

Lisandro Omar Borjas-Aguirano, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Collins County, Texas.

Rigoberto Salvia-Ricardo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for sexual battery of a juvenile in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Ricardo Rosas-Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine in Wake County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #