FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC HORROR MOVIE “NUPTIALS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic horror feature NUPTIALS -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on February 13, 2026, as well as DVD on February 17, 2026

Romantic Horror Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on February 13, 2026

With NUPTIALS, the goal was to make a ‘romance’ movie. I hope that audiences will appreciate the film’s courage in asking hard questions about how men and women treat each other in relationships.” — Filmmaker Sean Braune

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic horror feature NUPTIALS, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on February 13, 2026, as well as DVD on February 17, 2026.

A young couple on their honeymoon is forced to experience each other's darkest desires. As the lines between reality and sanity blur, a sinister presence keeps them trapped in their bridal suite and tries to seduce them towards unbearable truths and unthinkable violence. NUPTIALS tells the story of Hannah and Stephen, a couple looking forward to what they believe will be the happiest day of their lives— their wedding. But they didn’t know that their destination wedding and honeymoon would unlock their deepest secrets and force them to confront the darkness that lurks in love. After arriving at a luxury resort, Stephen and Hannah begin to settle into the blissful patterns of their honeymoon, but Hannah is worried about Stephen’s distance and his tunnel vision on his painting. As he works on his paintings with a singular purpose, he begins to abandon her at the beginning of their new lives together. Hannah and Stephen are forced to confront what it means to be married on a journey into their unconscious worlds of dreams, nightmares, and fantasy. Are they trapped in their marriage? Why does it seem like they can’t leave their bridal suite? Who is the demonic Bellhop? And is there any way to escape the “trap” of love so they can build a life together?

Written and directed by Sean Braune, NUPTIALS was produced by Braune, Lee Foster and Thomas Scott. Featured actors include: Ariana Marquis (‘Hannah’), Kevin McPherson Eckhoff (‘Stephen’), Annie Stone (‘Clarissa’), and Denis Davicino (‘The Bellhop’).

“With NUPTIALS, the goal was to make a ‘romance’ movie, but a very strange kind of romance—maybe even an ‘anti-romance,’” said filmmaker Sean Braune. “I hope that audiences will appreciate the film’s courage in asking hard questions about how men and women treat each other in relationships and will continue to talk about these issues when they leave the film and go back to their own relationships, fantasies, partnerships, or marriages.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire NUPTIALS directly with the filmmakers and Jason Price of Infra-Red Films, Inc.

NUPTIALS website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7740330/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - NUPTIALS (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.