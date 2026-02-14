ICORP Security Expands Excellence in Guard Services, Recognized in National Local Government Supplier Register

ICORP Security expands guard services, recognized in NLGSR, strengthening council procurement role and delivering trusted event and site security nationwide.

Security is not just about presence—it’s about trust, vigilance, and adaptability. ICORP Security ensures people, property, and assets are protected with integrity, professionalism, and excellence.” — Moustafa Abouzeid

TULLAMARINE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICORP Security, a leading provider of professional security guard services, today announced its continued expansion and recognition as a verified supplier in the National Local Government Supplier Register (NLGSR). Endorsed by Local Government Contracts Australia, this achievement reinforces ICORP Security’s credibility and strengthens its role in supporting council procurement nationwide.With a proven track record in safeguarding corporate offices, retail environments, construction sites, warehouses, and public events, ICORP Security has built its reputation on professionalism, vigilance, and customer‑focused service. The company’s highly trained personnel are equipped with the latest industry practices and technology, ensuring reliable protection for diverse industries and communities across Australia.Key Highlights:Recognized in the National Local Government Supplier Register (NLGSR), endorsed by Local Government Contracts AustraliaDeploys highly trained personnel equipped with modern security practices and technologyInvests in transparency, compliance, and workforce developmentServes councils, businesses, and communities across Australia“Security is not just about presence—it’s about trust, responsiveness, and adaptability,” said Moustafa Abouzeid, CEO of ICORP Security. “Our mission is to provide clients with confidence that their people, property, and assets are protected by a team that values integrity and excellence.”ICORP Security continues to invest in innovative solutions, compliance, and workforce training to meet the growing demand for comprehensive security services . By integrating advanced technology with professional guard services, the company delivers tailored solutions that address risks such as theft, vandalism, unauthorized access, and event security challenges. This recognition further positions ICORP Security as a trusted partner in the Australian security industry, supporting both public sector procurement and private sector operations.About ICORP SecurityICORP Security delivers professional security guard service tailored to diverse industries, ensuring safety and peace of mind for clients nationwide. The company supports sectors including logistics, retail, construction, and government procurement, with a strong focus on compliance, accountability, and operational excellence.For more information, visit: https://www.icorpsecurity.com.au/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.