Hola Prime Wins 'Fastest Payout Prop Firm - MEA 2026' And Publishes the Operational Data Behind It

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hola Prime has been named “Fastest Payout Prop Firm – MEA 2026” at the Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards MEA during iFX EXPO Dubai, one of the region’s leading fintech and trading industry gatherings. Instead of leading with the award alone, the proprietary trading firm released internal payout performance data and its payout control framework - positioning operational transparency as part of its funded trader model.According to firm-reported payout records, Hola Prime’s average profit split payout is completed in 33 minutes and 48 seconds, with the fastest recorded payout processed in 3 minutes and 37 seconds. The firm reports an average payout size of approximately $4,500, indicating that timelines in the report reflect standard funded account payouts rather than just some nominal transactions. As part of its commitment to transparency, the firm made the reports publicly accessible on its official website In the prop trading industry, payout cycles often extend into multi-day timelines due to post-request account audits, manual checks of rules, compliance and KYC checks, and arranging funds. Hola Prime states that its payout performance comes from moving those controls earlier in the lifecycle of the account, rather than compressing them at the payout stage.A fundamental factor in the prop trading industry is the planning of funds. The prop firms need to pay attention to the flow of their revenue, against the amounts they owe to traders. Many prop firms fail because of their lack of ability to do this planning and execution effectively.Hola Prime operates what it describes as a 10-point payout system for funded accounts - a structured pipeline that includes continuous rule-adherence monitoring, real-time profit split calculation, pre-allocated daily payout funds, surge cash flow buffers, ongoing KYC and AML screening, maker–checker authorization, automated payout rail selection by region and method, priority processing for fully verified traders, end-of-day treasury and ledger reconciliation, and full audit-trail generation for every payout. By running verification, compliance readiness, and funds provisioning in parallel, the payout step becomes an execution event rather than a review trigger. All of this runs parallel to their copy trading systems at the back end, which makes them one of the few firms invested in trader success.“Fast payouts don’t come from processing faster - they come from designing the payout pipeline correctly. When rule checks, profit calculations, and cash flow provisioning are engineered upstream, execution time compresses naturally. That’s a systems result, and systems results can be measured,” said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime.As prop trading expands globally, traders are increasingly evaluating firms on payout reliability and processing transparency alongside evaluation rules, scaling models, and profit split ratios. In that environment, disclosed payout metrics function as an operational signal - not just a service claim.About Hola Prime:Hola Prime is a premier proprietary trading firm dedicated to empowering skilled traders with substantial capital and professional-grade tools. Recognized for its commitment to speed and transparency, Hola Prime offers a secure environment for traders across Forex, Futures, and Commodities, backed by a robust payout infrastructure.

