The Business Research Company's Coffee & Tea Market to Hit USD Billion by 2030, Fueled by RTD Demand and Premium Blend Trends CAGR

Expected to grow to $168.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global coffee and tea market has witnessed impressive growth recently, fueled by changing consumer preferences and evolving beverage trends. As demand for both traditional and innovative coffee and tea products rises worldwide, the market is set to experience continued expansion in the coming years. Here is a detailed overview of the market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Coffee and Tea Market

The coffee and tea market has expanded significantly, with its value projected to increase from $126.48 billion in 2025 to $133.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth over the recent past has been driven by the worldwide rise in coffee and tea consumption, the flourishing café culture, broader retail distribution channels, increasing disposable incomes, and a wider variety of available products. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $168.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors supporting this forecast include heightened demand for functional beverages, adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions, growth in e-commerce sales of beverages, stronger emphasis on ethical sourcing, and increased investment in premium branding. Notable trends anticipated during this period include a rising preference for sustainably sourced coffee and tea, the growing appeal of specialty and premium drinks, expansion of ready-to-drink (RTD) options, a focus on health-beneficial tea varieties, and enhanced traceability and quality assurance measures.

Basics of Coffee and Tea as Popular Beverages

Coffee is brewed from roasted and ground seeds, or coffee beans, derived from a tropical plant. It is widely consumed for its energizing properties and ability to boost alertness. On the other hand, tea is prepared by steeping dried and crushed leaves from a tropical plant in hot water. Tea is often appreciated for its calming effects and potential health benefits, making it a favored choice for relaxation.

Rising Popularity of Ready-to-Drink Products Driving Market Demand

One of the main growth drivers for the coffee and tea market is the increasing consumer preference for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. RTD drinks come in single-use packaging and are designed for immediate consumption, offering convenience and portability. These products are particularly popular among working adults who value clean labels and functional benefits. The proliferation of new flavors within RTD coffee and tea varieties further boosts their appeal. For example, in August 2025, Monster Beverage Corporation, a US-based energy drink producer, reported an 11.2 percent rise in net sales for its Monster Energy Drinks segment, hitting $1.94 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.74 billion in the same quarter of 2024. This surge highlights the growing market demand for RTD beverages, which is expected to positively impact the coffee and tea sector in the years ahead.

Asia-Pacific Leading Growth in the Global Coffee and Tea Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the coffee and tea market, underscoring the region’s significant consumption and production capacity. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest market. The coffee and tea market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth trends.

