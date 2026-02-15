Beer Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030, Fueled by Craft Brewing Boom and Self-Serve Bar Automation CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The beer industry continues to demonstrate steady growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and expanding market dynamics. As beer remains a favored beverage worldwide, its market outlook shows promising developments influenced by innovation, regional trends, and evolving consumption habits. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling expansion, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the beer sector.

Steady Expansion of the Beer Market Size by 2026

The beer market has witnessed consistent growth over recent years, with its value projected to rise from $224.43 billion in 2025 to $233.92 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Historically, this growth has been supported by a deeply ingrained global beer-drinking culture, broadening production of mass-market lagers, strong consumption in on-trade venues like bars and restaurants, expansion of distribution channels worldwide, and robust consumer loyalty to established brands.

Looking ahead, the beer market is forecasted to maintain steady momentum, reaching $283.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors driving this growth include a rising demand for premium and craft beer varieties, a growing focus on healthier beer options, expansion of direct-to-consumer sales models, brewing innovations, and increased attention to sustainable production methods. Key trends shaping the future market involve the growth of craft and specialty beer categories, wider availability of low- and non-alcoholic beer choices, inventive packaging solutions, more adventurous flavor profiles, and enhanced brand storytelling to better engage consumers.

Understanding Beer as a Beverage and Its Cultural Significance

Beer is an alcoholic drink produced through brewing and fermentation of malted barley or other cereal grains. Its main ingredients typically consist of water, malted barley, hops, and yeast. Beyond being a popular social drink, beer plays a significant role in cultural expression through its diverse styles and traditions. Its unique flavors and aromas also complement culinary experiences, making it a versatile beverage enjoyed worldwide across various settings.

Craft Breweries and Their Role in Boosting Beer Market Growth

One major factor contributing to the beer market’s expansion is the rise in craft breweries. These are small, independent breweries known for producing high-quality and flavorful beers. Craft breweries enrich the beer landscape by offering consumers more variety, encouraging creativity and innovation, fostering local identities, and cultivating a loyal community of beer enthusiasts. For example, in April 2025, the Brewers Association—an American trade group—reported that the U.S. had 9,796 operational craft breweries in 2024. This included 2,029 microbreweries, 3,552 brewpubs, 3,936 taproom breweries, and 279 regional craft breweries. The total number of breweries in the U.S. grew from 9,838 in 2023 to 9,922 in 2024. Such growth in craft breweries clearly supports and drives the overall beer market’s progress.

Regional Leadership and Market Presence in the Beer Industry

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the position as the largest beer market globally, reflecting strong consumption and production activity. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest region in terms of market size. The beer market analysis includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

