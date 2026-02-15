Smoothies Market to Reach $Billion by 2030 as Organic Demand Rises and Brands Launch Innovative Breakfast Blends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smoothies market has been gaining considerable traction as consumers increasingly prioritize health and convenience in their dietary choices. With evolving preferences and new product innovations, this sector is set to experience notable growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, key regions, and trends shaping the smoothies industry.

Smoothies Market Size and Growth Outlook

The smoothies market has witnessed robust expansion recently, with its size projected to rise from $19.8 billion in 2025 to $21.34 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This past growth has largely been driven by a surge in health-conscious consumer habits, the proliferation of urban foodservice establishments, increased intake of fruit-based drinks, a growing need for convenient nutrition, and improvements in cold-chain logistics.

Looking ahead, the smoothies market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $30.1 billion by 2030 with an even faster CAGR of 9.0%. Factors fueling this future growth include the rising popularity of protein and superfood smoothies, an increased focus on personalized nutrition, the expansion of on-the-go beverage consumption, growing consumer emphasis on sugar reduction, and continuous innovation in smoothie formulations. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period include higher demand for functional and nutrient-dense smoothies, the surge in plant-based smoothie options, broader use of natural and clean-label ingredients, growth in ready-to-drink smoothie varieties, and an enhanced focus on customizable flavor choices.

Understanding Smoothies and Their Composition

A smoothie is a blended drink typically made by combining fruits, vegetables, and liquids such as juice or milk, often enriched with extra ingredients like yogurt, ice cream, or sweeteners. The mixture is blended until it reaches a smooth, creamy texture, resulting in a thick and refreshing beverage that appeals to a wide range of consumers.

Organic Food Demand as a Catalyst for Smoothies Market Growth

The growing preference for organic food products is expected to be a significant factor propelling the smoothies market forward. Organic food encompasses agricultural goods cultivated and processed without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs, irradiation, or sewage sludge. Smoothies featuring organic ingredients appeal to health-conscious consumers looking for nutrient-rich, sustainable options while avoiding synthetic additives found in conventional agriculture.

Supporting this trend, in February 2024, the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM), based in Germany, reported that global organic farming area expanded by 2.5 million hectares in 2023, reaching nearly 99 million hectares worldwide. At the same time, global organic food sales climbed to around 136 billion euros. This growing enthusiasm for organic foods directly contributes to increased demand and growth within the smoothies market.

Regional Dominance and Growth Trajectory in the Smoothies Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smoothies market, reflecting strong consumer demand and established distribution networks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by rising health awareness, urbanization, and expanding beverage options. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

