The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pregelatinized Starch Market to Hit $Billion by 2030, Boosted by Cosmetics Demand & Innovative Starch CAGR

Expected to grow to $2.55 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pregelatinized starch market has shown consistent growth over recent years, driven by evolving consumer needs and expanding applications across various industries. As demand for convenience foods and multifunctional ingredients rises, this market is set to experience steady progress in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dominance, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Steady Market Growth and Future Predictions for the Pregelatinized Starch Market

The pregelatinized starch market was valued at $2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase slightly to $2.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This past growth has been fueled by growing consumption of convenience food products, expansion in processed food manufacturing, greater use of starch-based excipients, the availability of various botanical starch sources, and a rising presence in bakery and dessert applications.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $2.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors driving this forecast include a rising demand for clean-label ingredients, broader adoption in ready-to-mix food products, expansion into pharmaceutical and cosmetic uses, increased interest in functional food formulations, and technological advancements in starch processing. Key trends in the upcoming years will revolve around clean-label thickening agents, instant food formulations, growth in modified starch applications, wider use in pharmaceutical excipients, and enhanced focus on solutions for functional texture.

Download a free sample of the pregelatinized starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12125&type=smp

Understanding Pregelatinized Starch and Its Applications

Pregelatinized starch is created by boiling, drying, and then extruding starch at production facilities, which makes it soluble in cold water. This ingredient is widely used as a food additive, serving as a thickening and gelling agent in products such as puddings, pie fillings, gelatins, and cheesecakes, contributing to texture and stability.

Growing Cosmetic Industry Demand Fuels Pregelatinized Starch Market Expansion

A significant factor supporting the pregelatinized starch market growth is the expanding cosmetic industry. This sector develops and markets products designed to enhance or change appearance, and pregelatinized starch is valued for its thickening, binding, and absorption properties in a variety of cosmetic formulations.

For example, according to the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA) based in the UK, sales of color cosmetics rose from 118,178 units in 2022 to 123,056 units in 2023, marking an increase of about 4.1%. Similarly, the skincare segment saw sales rise from 456,401 units in 2022 to 460,868 units in 2023, growing roughly 1.0%. This steady rise in cosmetic product sales is propelling greater demand for pregelatinized starch in the industry.

View the full pregelatinized starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pregelatinized-starch-global-market-report

Regional Leadership in the Pregelatinized Starch Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pregelatinized starch market. The market analysis encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad view of regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pregelatinized Starch Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-starch-global-market-report

Cationic Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cationic-starch-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.