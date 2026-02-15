Rising Pet Health Spending to Drive Pet Snacks and Treats Market to US$ Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet snacks and treats sector has experienced remarkable expansion recently, reflecting growing consumer interest in enhancing their pets' lifestyles with specialized products. As pet owners increasingly treat animals as family members, the demand for high-quality, nutritious, and enjoyable pet snacks continues to rise. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends shaping this vibrant industry.

Pet Snacks and Treats Market Size and Projected Growth

The pet snacks and treats market has expanded rapidly in recent years and is expected to climb from $53.15 billion in 2025 to $59.65 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This upward momentum during the historical period has been fueled by several factors such as the growing trend of pet humanization, increasing expenditure on premium pet foods, broader availability of specialized pet snacks, growth in organized pet retail channels, and a heightened focus on pet health and wellness.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its swift growth, reaching a value of $98.5 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 13.4%. The forecast period’s growth is driven by rising demand for functional nutrition tailored to pets, expansion of e-commerce platforms selling pet products, a growing preference for organic pet treats, significant investments in innovative pet products, and increased customization options for pet snacks. Key trends expected to shape the market include the rising popularity of natural and functional treats, increased adoption of organic formulations, expansion of dental and health-focused snacks, a stronger emphasis on clean-label ingredients, and more sophisticated product differentiation strategies.

Understanding Pet Snacks and Treats

Pet snacks and treats are specially formulated food items designed for pets like dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals. These products are typically given as occasional rewards or supplements alongside regular meals. They are crafted to be appealing and tasty, encouraging good behavior, aiding training, or simply expressing affection. While pet food meets the essential nutritional requirements of pets, snacks and treats serve as enrichment and offer additional health benefits.

Rising Pet Health Investment as a Market Growth Catalyst

An important factor propelling the growth of the pet snacks and treats market is the increasing expenditure on pet health. Pet health encompasses the overall well-being and condition of domesticated animals such as dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals. Pet snacks not only act as rewards during training but also promote dental hygiene and supply supplementary nutrients that contribute to a balanced diet. For example, in April 2024, the American Pet Products Association, a prominent U.S.-based trade group providing industry data, reported that U.S. pet care spending hit $147 billion in 2023. Of this, $64.4 billion was dedicated to pet food and treats, $32 billion went toward supplies, live animals, and over-the-counter medicines, $38.3 billion was spent on veterinary care and related products, and $12.3 billion covered services such as grooming, boarding, and training. This increased investment in pet health is a significant driver behind the expanding pet snacks and treats market.

Pet Snacks and Treats Market Regional Breakdown and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in the pet snacks and treats industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report includes detailed insights into regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

