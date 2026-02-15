The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orange Juice Market Expected to Grow Significantly Driven by Increasing Health Awareness, Reaching Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $7.8 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The orange juice market has been experiencing noteworthy growth recently, driven by shifts in consumer preferences and advancements in production and distribution. As demand for healthier beverages continues to increase, this market is positioned for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping the future of orange juice.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Orange Juice Market

The orange juice market has seen significant growth over recent years, with its size projected to rise from $5.57 billion in 2025 to $5.94 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historic expansion is largely due to factors such as a surge in packaged juice consumption, a growing health-conscious consumer base, wider availability of processed citrus products, expanding retail distribution channels, and advancements in juice extraction technologies. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%. Key elements driving this future growth include rising demand for functional beverages, a stronger preference for organic fruit juices, growth of online grocery retail platforms, increased investments in sophisticated juice processing methods, and an emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, trends such as the rising popularity of not-from-concentrate orange juice, organic product offerings, expansion in cold-pressed and high-pressure processing (HPP), focus on clean-label natural ingredients, and innovations in shelf-life extension will continue to influence the market.

Understanding Orange Juice and Its Health Benefits

Orange juice is derived by squeezing or pressing the interior of oranges, resulting in a nutrient-rich liquid packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This beverage is well-known for its health benefits, including boosting the immune system, supporting bone growth, enhancing gum health, and aiding in wound healing. These qualities make orange juice a favored choice among health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious and natural drink options.

Health Awareness as a Strong Growth Catalyst for the Orange Juice Market

One of the primary forces behind the expanding orange juice market is the rising health awareness among consumers. Individuals who prioritize their physical, mental, and emotional well-being tend to seek out beverages rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium citrate, and other vital minerals that support immune function and overall health. For example, in July 2023, data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics indicated that 86.5% of adults in Great Britain reported making lifestyle changes related to environmental and health concerns between May and June of that year. Such trends reinforce the demand for healthier beverage options like orange juice.

Regional Overview of the Global Orange Juice Market

In 2025, North America held the leading position in the orange juice market, dominating sales and consumption. The market assessment covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

