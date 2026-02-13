All roads lead to Rome as AIBC and AGS announce 2026 Roadmap

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS) and AIBC took the stage at the Dubai Festival Arena today for a joint press conference ahead of the AIBC Eurasia Summit, where both brands unveiled their 2026 calendars and newly revamped websites.The 2026 roadmap outlines an international tour strategy aimed at strengthening regional engagement while scaling global communities. Rome emerged as the flagship show for both, with AIBC also announcing two additional events this year: AIBC Eurasia and AIBC Manila.All roads lead to RomeA highlight of the upcoming global summit schedule will be AIBC World and AGS Rome - flagship events taking place at the Fiera Roma from 02 - 05 November. With 30,000 delegates, 300 speakers, eight halls and five stages, this is one of Europe’s largest gatherings to date.The Blockchain Hub at AIBC World 2026Throughout the three-days of the conference and expo, the AIBC pavilion will serve as a fully dedicated technology hub, spotlighting leading AI and blockchain companies while hosting a stage agenda delivering premium content focused on emerging technologies. The brand underlined its mission to connect innovators, enterprise leaders, investors, and policymakers in environments designed to accelerate technology adoption and open doors to cross-pollination opportunities with other verticals.AGS Rome 2026 - Powering the world’s affiliatesAGS also outlined plans to expand its multi-vertical affiliate and performance marketing footprint at the Fiera Roma, where the brand will have a dedicated hall and conference stage. Designed to drive partnerships, deal flow, and measurable business outcomes, AGS Rome reflects the brand’s commitment to creating a premium meeting environment for affiliates, advertisers, platforms, and solution providers operating across the digital economy.Newly redesigned websites launchedBoth brands also officially launched newly redesigned websites. The updated platforms feature optimised user experiences, improved navigation, and expanded access to event information, partnerships, and community engagement tools. The digital upgrades are designed to support the rapid international growth of each platform and better serve its evolving audiences.Dubai carries symbolic importance for both AGS and AIBC, as the brands first launched in the city in May 2021. Returning to Dubai Festival Arena for this milestone announcement reflects the region’s continued role as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border collaboration.Additional details about tour destinations, event programming, and platform capabilities will roll out in the coming months as both brands prepare for their 2026 expansion.

