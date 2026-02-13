The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Macadamia Market Expected to Expand at CAGR Through 2030 Driven by Technological Advancements: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $2.52 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The macadamia market has been experiencing notable growth fueled by increasing consumer interest in healthy and premium nut products. This sector is poised for continued expansion as more people incorporate macadamia nuts into their diets and other industries discover new applications for these nutritious nuts. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the macadamia landscape.

Market Size and Predicted Growth in the Macadamia Market

The macadamia market has seen strong growth in recent years, with its valuation expected to rise from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This increase has been driven by factors such as the expansion of commercial nut plantations, heightened awareness of the benefits of healthy fats, a growing appetite for premium nuts, wider use in bakery and confectionery products, and a boost in export-oriented nut farming.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate further, reaching $2.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.8%. This anticipated growth is supported by rising demand for plant-based nutrition, increased inclusion of macadamia nuts in personal care products, a surge in organic food consumption, the premium positioning of macadamia as a food choice, and expanding investments in sustainable nut farming. Key trends during this period include a stronger preference for nutrient-dense tree nuts, a growing market for organic macadamia offerings, broader application of macadamia oil in both food and cosmetic industries, enhanced value-added processing, and greater emphasis on quality control and product traceability.

Download a free sample of the macadamia market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12430&type=smp

Understanding Macadamia Nuts and Their Benefits

Macadamia nuts are a type of tree nut known for their creamy texture and mild, buttery flavor. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds, they offer numerous health advantages. These include improved digestion, heart health support, assistance with weight management, and better regulation of blood sugar levels. Additionally, macadamia nuts contain high levels of monounsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol and promote cardiovascular well-being.

Increasing Consumption Trends Fueling Macadamia Market Expansion

The growing popularity of nuts and dried fruits is a significant factor propelling the macadamia market forward. Nuts and dried fruits are plant-based edible products that have been dehydrated to concentrate their nutrients, flavors, and textures, making them a favored healthy snack or culinary ingredient. Macadamia nuts specifically provide essential nutrients that support heart health, weight management, and overall wellness. For example, in December 2025, the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council Foundation, a non-profit based in Spain, reported that peanut production steadily rose from 41.74 million metric tons in 2015/16 to a record 51.81 million metric tons in 2024/25, with similar volumes anticipated in 2025/26. Meanwhile, dried fruit production remained stable around 3 million metric tons during the same period, reaching 3.24 million metric tons in 2024/25 and an expected 3.14 million metric tons in 2025/26. These trends in nuts and dried fruit consumption indicate a strong market foundation that will continue to boost demand for macadamia nuts.

View the full macadamia market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/macadamia-global-market-report

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Macadamia

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the macadamia market, leading in terms of size and consumption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing health consciousness and expanding markets. The macadamia market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Macadamia Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Data Lake Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-lake-global-market-report

Trade Finance Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trade-finance-global-market-report

Vertical Market Software Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vertical-market-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.