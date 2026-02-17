Prep Smart Painting Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation A+ Rating in Rhode Island

Prep Smart Painting Owner Ramsey Shadeck Interior Painting in Providence, RI Exterior Painting in Providence, RI Cabinet Refinishing in Providence, RI

Prep Smart Painting earns BBB accreditation with an A+ rating, reinforcing trusted painting services across Rhode Island.

Trust matters in this industry. We work hard to communicate clearly, stand behind our work, and treat every Rhode Island home with respect.” — Ramsey Shadeck

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prep Smart Painting , the locally based residential and commercial painting contractor, has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and awarded an A+ rating, underscoring its commitment to transparent service, quality workmanship, and clear communication for homeowners and business owners throughout Rhode Island and neighboring communities.Under the leadership of owner Ramsey Shadeck , Prep Smart Painting has steadily built its reputation by delivering professional painting and refinishing services across Southern New England. The company’s approach centers on strong preparation and consistent communication, values that resonate with customers navigating home improvement decisions.BBB accreditation and the accompanying A+ rating represent a widely recognized standard for business integrity. Accreditation requires a company to uphold high standards of honesty in advertising, responsiveness to customer concerns, and a willingness to resolve disputes in a fair, timely manner. For consumers, this certification offers an independent signal that a local provider meets established benchmarks of trust.“In our industry, trust matters just as much as skill,” said Ramsey Shadeck, owner of Prep Smart Painting. “Homeowners and business owners want to feel confident about the professionals they invite into their space. Our team strives to deliver not only quality results but clear expectations and open communication from the first call to the final walkthrough.” The company’s philosophy reflects this statement: effective preparation both in surface prep and in client communication leads to long-lasting results and satisfied neighbors.Prep Smart Painting has served more than 1,000 customers throughout Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and Connecticut, earning more than 200 five-star reviews and building longstanding relationships within communities from Cranston to Providence and beyond. The company offers a range of services including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck staining, finish carpentry, and commercial painting all delivered with attention to detail and respect for each client’s property.The BBB accreditation is timely for a sector where homeowners are increasingly seeking transparency and accountability before committing to improvement projects. A contractor’s ability to respond promptly to questions, provide clear estimates, and address concerns can be as important to a successful project as the final paint finish itself. The accreditation process reinforces business practices that deliver on these expectations.Prep Smart Painting’s commitment to quality is also reflected in its two-year workmanship warranty, which covers issues such as peeling, chipping, and blistering. This warranty is part of the company’s effort to reduce post-project concerns and provide peace of mind long after painters leave the job site.Located at 258 Woonasquatucket Avenue in North Providence, the company draws on more than 40 years of combined professional painting experience among its team, with a focus on helping homeowners enhance their living spaces and protect their investments. Whether refreshing an interior, restoring a weathered exterior, or completing a commercial workspace, Prep Smart Painting aims to make the process as straightforward and stress-free as possible.For homeowners in Rhode Island, the BBB accreditation adds a layer of assurance when comparing contractor options. In a competitive marketplace, third-party recognition backed by consumer protection principles can help residents feel more informed and confident in their choice of service provider. The A+ rating reflects not only past performance but a commitment to maintaining rigorous standards.“Applying paint is only one part of what we do,” Shadeck adds. “Listening, educating, and making sure people understand their options are just as critical. This accreditation affirms that our team listens and acts with integrity, every day.”Prep Smart Painting invites Rhode Island homeowners and businesses to learn more about its services and professional approach at https://prepsmartpainting.com . For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, local residents can call 401-313-4346 or email marketing@prepsmartpainting.com.About Prep Smart Painting Prep Smart Painting is a family-connected, locally operated painting contractor based in North Providence, Rhode Island, serving Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and parts of Connecticut. The company specializes in residential and commercial painting projects, cabinet refinishing, deck staining, and finish carpentry all delivered with a focus on preparation, honest communication, and high standard workmanship.Better Business Bureau Accreditation Prep Smart Painting was accredited by the Better Business Bureau on February 2, 2026, and holds an A+ rating with the organization. BBB accreditation reflects the company’s adherence to BBB’s standards for trust, which include transparent business practices, responsiveness, and ethical conduct in all customer interactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.