Ace Therapeutics Launches Advanced Custom Hypertension Animal Models to Accelerate Hypertension Drug Discovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Therapeutics, a leader in preclinical research solutions, today announced the launch of advanced custom animal models of hypertension, designed to accelerate breakthroughs in understanding hypertension pathogenesis, developing diagnostic tools, and advancing novel therapies. With clinical hypertension’s complex pathogenesis and links to severe complications—including coronary heart disease, diabetes, heart failure, renal disease, and stroke—high-quality, tailored animal models are critical to overcoming research barriers, and Ace Therapeutics' new offering fills this vital need.Addressing Hypertension’s Complexity with Specialized Models Hypertension animal models are foundational to studying the disease and its complications, and Ace Therapeutics’ custom solutions span two core categories: essential hypertension (spontaneous, heritable) and induced hypertension (fast-tracked for specific triggers). Each model is developed to align with clients' unique research goals, from basic pathogenesis studies to late-stage drug efficacy testing:-Essential Hypertension Models: These heritable models, derived from selective inbreeding over multiple generations, spontaneously develop hypertension as they age. Ace Therapeutics offers proven strains, including spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHR), stroke-prone SHR (SHRsp), and Dahl salt-sensitive rats (DSS). Validation is rigorous: blood pressure begins to rise at 4–6 weeks of age, and models are considered successful when systolic blood pressure (SBP) stabilizes at a level of ≥160 mmHg.-Drug-Induced Hypertension Models: Ideal for studying hypertension triggered by pharmaceuticals, these models use compounds like angiotensin II, N-nitro-L-arginine methyl ether (L-NAME), and deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA) to induce stable hypertension. Available for SD and Wistar rats, they offer faster turnaround (typically established within several week,s depending on dosing regimen) and are validated at SBP ≥160 mmHg.-Environmental-Induced Hypertension Models: Recognizing that external factors (e.g., stress, dietary changes, chronic intermittent hypoxia) drive clinical hypertension, Ace Therapeutics develops models tailored to these triggers. Using SD and Wistar rats, the team continuously monitors blood pressure during induction; models are confirmed when SBP remains steadily ≥160 mmHg.-Surgical-Induced Hypertension Models: For studies requiring arterial narrowing, Ace Therapeutics offers procedures including renal artery stenosis, abdominal aortic constriction, and two-kidney, one-clip (2K1C) models. These models support multiple species—rats (SD, Wistar), rabbits (New Zealand White, Japanese White), and pigs (Ossabaw mini-pig, Rapacz pig)—with species-specific validation.-Genetically Engineered Hypertension Models: Ace Therapeutics’ transgenic (exogenous gene overexpression) and knockout (target gene deletion) models enable the precise study of molecular pathways. Available strains include fawn-hooded hypertensive rats, Milan hypertensive strain rats, Lyon hypertensive rats, and Sabra hypertensive rats. Validation occurs at 4–6 weeks of age, with success confirmed at SBP ≥160 mmHg.For all hypertension models, Ace Therapeutics’ streamlined development workflow ensures consistency and speed, from animal fetching (covering rats, mice, and custom species) to model construction (via environmental stress, surgery, or drug administration) and model evaluation (using gold-standard blood pressure testing and ELISA assays). This end-to-end process eliminates research delays and ensures models meet the highest scientific standards.With years of experience in animal disease modeling , Ace Therapeutics has built a dedicated platform for hypertension research, enabling customization to support diverse client needs—from basic hypertension studies to pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) evaluation of therapeutic drugs.About Ace TherapeuticsAce Therapeutics is a leading provider of preclinical contract research services, dedicated to supporting pharmaceutical companies, universities, and research institutions worldwide. The company’s expertise spans custom animal model development, efficacy testing, and PK/PD evaluation—all backed by state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced researchers. Ace Therapeutics' mission is to drive innovation in preclinical development by delivering reliable, personalized solutions that advance scientific discovery and improve global health.

