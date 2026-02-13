Eaton Square’s Silicon Creates Partnership with Klear to Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Klear Logo Silicon by Eaton Square Logo

Providing global assurance and supply chain resilience for multinationals sourcing critical minerals

By combining intelligence-driven sourcing with treasury and liquidity management, multinational clients gain agility, visibility, and confidence in securing critical minerals and advanced materials.” — Chris Hale, CEO of Klear

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eaton Square today announced the strategic integration of its subsidiary, Silicon, with Klear Inc., a Capital Intelligence leader, creating a unified solution for multinational energy and industrial clients. This partnership enables clients to confidently source, manage, and deliver critical minerals through resilient, intelligence-driven supply chains that integrate financial visibility, liquidity management, and operational assurance. Together, they are increasing global supply chain resiliency while expediting sourcing and trade finance for high-value, high-consequence operations.The partnership positions Eaton Square to exceed $100 million in new contracts in 2026, achieving a growth trajectory surpassing 225% CAGR.Transforming Critical Minerals Supply ChainsFounded in 2008, Silicon is trusted by corporations across US, UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. The company specializes in sourcing hard-to-find materials, including:- Rare earths- High-purity oxides, fluorides, and specialist chemicals- Specialty metals- Advanced materials and semiconductor inputsIntegration with Klear’s Capital Intelligence platform enables clients to:- Gain end-to-end operational and financial visibility, linking sourcing to liquidity and treasury management- Leverage AI-enabled global sourcing, presenting verified supply options with pricing, lead times, and alternative countries- Access secure, confidential procurement, including Importer of Record services- Simplify execution, with Eaton Square managing orders, procurement, logistics, and risk- Benefit from transparent, cost-based sourcing fees“The integration of Silicon with Klear is a game-changer for global supply chains,” said Chris Hale, CEO of Klear. “By combining intelligence-driven sourcing with treasury and liquidity management, multinational clients gain agility, visibility, and confidence in securing critical minerals and advanced materials.”“Our partnership with Klear elevates Eaton Square beyond procurement,” said Reece Adnams, CEO of Eaton Square. “Multinational clients can now manage high-consequence supply chains with end-to-end visibility, financial integration, and trusted execution.”How It Works1. Clients provide requirements for critical minerals or advanced materials.2. AI-enabled global search identifies verified supply options.3. Supply options are presented with pricing, lead times, and alternative sourcing countries.4. Payment strategy developed to ensure timely order and delivery.5. Orders placed on behalf of clients, managing procurement and confidentiality.6. Delivery managed through client logistics or Silicon’s services.7. Transparent sourcing fee applied based on product cost.This workflow demonstrates how Silicon and Klear transform global supply chains into resilient, intelligence-driven networks while expediting trade finance and capital flow.Critical Minerals and Energy InfrastructureCritical minerals are central to energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and national security. The Eaton Square + Silicon + Klear partnership mitigates geopolitical risk, reduces operational vulnerability, and maintains continuity across high-value supply chains.Platforms integrating operational sourcing with intelligence-driven finance, such as Eaton Square with Silicon and Klear, empower clients to navigate complex supply chains with confidence and agility.Eaton Square’s Silicon is accelerating expansion into Europe, strengthening partnerships with multinational energy and industrial clients to deliver resilient critical minerals and advanced materials supply chains, supporting energy infrastructure security, manufacturing continuity, and mitigation of geopolitical risk.About Eaton Square and SiliconFounded in 2008, Eaton Square is a cross-border corporate advisory firm operating across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Through Silicon, its AI-led rare earths and metals platform, Eaton Square combines verified global sourcing of rare earths, specialty metals, and advanced materials with financial and supply chain analytics, providing multinational clients with global reach for difficult to source products and materials. Visit www.siliconesq.com to learn more.About KlearKlear transforms the way fast-growing companies use, manage and raise working capital. Klear’s Capital Intelligence Platform helps founders turn fragmented order data into a unified, actionable view of capital—so they can plan ahead and unlock liquidity embedded in their order pipeline. Many companies come to Klear looking for working capital. They stay because Klear gives them control, clarity, and confidence in how they run their business. Klear provides the capital infrastructure for fast-growing companies to scale on their own terms. Contact media@klear.capital or visit www.klear.capital to learn more.

