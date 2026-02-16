UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan LLP announce strategic partnership to deliver enterprise events across Asia Pacific

Adam Piperdy (Founder & Chief Experience Officer, UPGroup Asia) and Jasmine Ho (Founder & Managing Partner, The MasterPlan) pictured with their leadership teams

SINGAPORE, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan LLP ("The MasterPlan") today announced a strategic partnership that strengthens how both teams deliver enterprise events across Singapore and Asia Pacific.

The partnership combines UPGroup Asia's integrated production capabilities, spanning creative direction, venue strategy, in-house technical production, and end-to-end delivery across the region, with The MasterPlan's enterprise account leadership, programme design, and stakeholder management expertise. Together, both teams will support the delivery of complex, high-stakes event programmes through aligned planning, coordinated execution, and shared accountability.

Under the partnership, UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan will collaborate on enterprise opportunities, aligning creative, technical, and operational expertise to deliver cohesive, consistently executed event experiences, supported by strong enterprise experience planning and deep production capability.

“This partnership reflects how we want to support our clients as their needs become more complex,” said Adam Piperdy, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of UPGroup Asia. “Working with The MasterPlan allows us to complement our production strengths with a strong end-to-end experience strategy, ensuring clarity and consistency from planning through execution.”

"Our clients want clarity, speed, and execution confidence. This partnership gives us deeper technical and production capability, supported by a strong regional delivery platform," said Jasmine Ho, Founder, Managing Partner of The MasterPlan.

Over the coming months, UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan will collaborate on industry initiatives in Singapore, showcasing combined approach to experience design, production, and event delivery.

UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan LLP remain independent companies.

About UPGroup Asia

UPGroup Asia is an integrated event experience agency delivering event experiences in Singapore and Asia. Empowered by a team of creators, strategists, and experts who are deeply passionate about content, audience engagement, and event technology, UPGroup Asia delivers a complete suite of event solutions that allow event organisers to seamlessly execute award-winning event experiences. Producing hundreds of event experiences for thousands of audiences annually, UPGroup Asia is the trusted partner of both organisations and venue owners in the region.

About The MasterPlan LLP

At The MasterPlan, we specialize in the art of the B2B experience. We take the complexity of conferences, the wow moments at product launches, the prestige of CXO engagements, and the energy of brand activations, and distill them into a single, flawless execution. We don't just plan events. We master the moments and guest experiences that move marketing campaigns forward with precision and connections.

Media contacts

Josiah Eufemio

Marketing and Communications Lead

josiah_eufemio@upgroup.asia

Laiyee Wong

Senior Project Manager

laiyee@themasterplan.com.sg

