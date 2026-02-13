Fats and Oils Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fats and oils market has demonstrated significant growth recently, driven by various factors shaping global consumption and production patterns. Understanding the market's current status, growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook provides valuable insights for stakeholders and industry participants.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Fats and Oils Market

The fats and oils market has seen robust expansion in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $178.98 billion in 2025 to $188.63 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth during the historical period has been largely influenced by factors such as the rise in packaged food consumption, increased household usage of cooking oils, the expansion of industrial food processing, the availability of diverse oilseed crops, and growing demand for animal feed.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $240 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This forecasted growth is fueled by heightened consumer interest in heart-healthy diets, increasing demand for plant-based oils, the expansion of bio-based personal care products, wider adoption of sustainable sourcing certifications, and ongoing innovations in specialty oils. Key trends expected to influence the market include a rising preference for healthier cooking oils, the growth of sustainable palm oil alternatives, more widespread use of functional and fortified oils, the popularity of cold-pressed oil processing, and premiumization within edible oil products.

Defining Fats and Oils

Fats and oils are chemical compounds classified as glyceryl esters of various organic acids belonging to the fatty acid series. These substances are sourced from both plants and animals and play essential roles in food and industrial applications.

How Convenience Foods Spur Demand for Fats and Oils

One of the major factors propelling the fats and oils market is the growing consumer demand for convenience foods. These are ready-to-eat or minimally prepared food products designed for quick consumption, aligning well with today’s fast-paced lifestyles and increasing urbanization. Convenience foods do not compromise on taste or nutrition, and fats and oils contribute by enhancing flavor, improving texture, and providing cooking stability for rapid preparation.

For example, in April 2024, the National Association of Convenience Stores, a US trade organization, reported that foodservice sales—covering prepared foods, commissary items, and dispensed beverages—accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022. Additionally, per-store monthly sales of prepared foods rose by 12.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year. These figures highlight how the increasing popularity of convenience foods is significantly driving demand for fats and oils.

Population Growth as a Key Driver in the Fats and Oils Market

Another important factor encouraging the expansion of the fats and oils market is the continuous growth in global population. Population growth refers to the increasing number of individuals living in a particular area or region over time. Since fats and oils are vital ingredients in food production, a rising population naturally leads to higher demand for these products to meet the nutritional needs of more consumers.

For instance, the US Congressional Budget Office reported in January 2025 that the US population is expected to rise from 350 million in 2025 to 372 million by 2055, alongside an increase in average age. This demographic trend underscores the direct connection between population growth and expanding demand for fats and oils.

Regional Overview of the Global Fats and Oils Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for fats and oils, reflecting its extensive population base and expanding food industry. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest market in the same year. The fats and oils market report covers a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global consumption and growth trends.

