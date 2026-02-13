Colorado Stands by Science Following EPA Rollback of Vehicle Emissions Protections

DENVER — Today, Governor Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) expressed deep concern following the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to repeal the federal Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding as it relates to new motor vehicles and engines, and to roll back related federal standards that reduce greenhouse gas pollution from cars and trucks.

“Protecting people’s health and making our air cleaner should never be a partisan issue. The science is clear that pollution from cars and trucks harms our air quality and puts families – especially kids, seniors, and those with health conditions – at greater risk. Rolling back long-standing protections creates uncertainty for consumers and businesses at a time when we should be investing in cleaner air, innovation, and energy diversity. These investments aren’t just the right thing for our climate, it’s good business. Clear, science-based standards give companies the certainty they need to invest and create jobs. Colorado will continue to stand behind science and protect the health and well-being of Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“Vehicle exhaust is one of the largest contributors to climate and air quality challenges in Colorado, and the progress we’ve made has been driven by science, innovation, and a commitment to protecting people’s health. While we review the federal action, Colorado remains focused on providing consumers with cleaner choices, supporting emerging technologies, and advancing solutions that lead to healthier air for communities across our state,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE.

“This decision, which is not based on established science, will make life for Coloradans worse. It will force our state to rely more on expensive, pollution-causing fossil fuel energy – which will damage our air quality and increase energy bills. It will also hamstring Coloradans’ increasing desire to get into easy-to-drive electric vehicles that are less expensive than gas-powered cars in the long run. The bottom line is this repeal will increase pollution and increase costs for Coloradans," said Will Toor, Executive Director of CEO.

Colorado has prioritized supporting consumer choice and cleaner technology while addressing pollution from the transportation sector, which is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution in the state. In recent years, Colorado has advanced clean transportation policies, expanded electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and increased access to cleaner vehicles. Today, Colorado has more than 200,000 electric vehicles on the road and is in the top 2 states nationally for the percentage of electric vehicle sales.

Together, these efforts have helped reduce pollution and support healthier air across the state, particularly along major transportation corridors and in communities disproportionately impacted by traffic-related pollution.

The State is reviewing the federal action and assessing its implications for the State and its citizens. Colorado remains committed to protecting public health and improving air quality, and will continue coordinating closely across state agencies and with partners on next steps.

