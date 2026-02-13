SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a premier provider of top commercial cleaning services, is proud to announce its ranking as the #1 commercial cleaning company in Sydney by Kinross Research. This prestigious ranking is accompanied by the company’s official Great Place to Work® certification for 2025-2026, a suite of Triple-ISO certifications, and elite memberships with ISSA, the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), and BSCAA.

A Market Leader in a Competitive Landscape

According to the latest Kinross Research Market Overview, the Sydney commercial cleaning market has evolved into a highly regulated environment where cleaning is now a core component of risk management and corporate wellbeing. In a city that serves as a major Asia-Pacific commercial hub, Clean Group was identified as the market leader due to its balance of specialization, workforce stability, and transparent quality assurance systems.

"The Sydney market now demands documented outcomes and high infection control standards," noted the Kinross report. "Clean Group stands out because of its specialized focus on business clients and its ability to scale services while maintaining rigorous compliance".

Audited Excellence: Triple-ISO & Compliance

To meet these rising market expectations, Clean Group has secured a comprehensive suite of international certifications:

ISO 9001:2015 (Quality): Ensuring consistent service delivery through structured continuous improvement.

ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental): Validating the company’s use of eco-friendly, non-toxic protocols in line with Green Building Council standards.

ISO 45001:2018 (Safety): Providing a systematic approach to workplace health and safety for both staff and clients.

A People-First Culture

In an industry often challenged by high staff turnover, Clean Group’s certification as a Great Place to Work® (May 2025–May 2026) highlights its commitment to a high-trust, supportive culture. CEO Suji Siv stated, "Kinross Research correctly identified that workforce stability is a key differentiator in service quality. By investing in our people, we ensure our clients receive a consistent, dedicated team they can trust".

Global Expertise, Local Integrity

Clean Group continues to leverage elite affiliations to benefit its clients:

ISSA: Accessing the latest global innovations in sanitization and cleaning science.

GBCA: Supporting clients' corporate ESG goals through sustainable maintenance.

BSCAA: Guaranteeing absolute compliance with Australian industrial relations and fair labor practices.

About Clean Group

With over 25 years of industry expertise, Clean Group is an Australian-owned leader in commercial facility maintenance. Specializing in office, medical, educational, and industrial cleaning, the company is dedicated to delivering high-performance, eco-friendly solutions across the Sydney metropolitan area.

Media Contact: Suji Siv, CEO & Director

Clean Group Pty Ltd

Phone: (02) 9160 7469

Email: info@clean-group.com.au

Website: https://www.clean-group.com.au/commercial-cleaning-services-sydney/

