Single or Taken: Rakuten Viki Reveals Fan-Favorite Romance Series to Stream This Valentine’s Day

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, today unveiled its list of must-watch romance series just in time for Valentine’s Day.Romance remains one of the most enduring and globally shared storytelling genres, particularly across Southeast Asia, where viewers actively engage with stories centered on love, relationships, and emotional growth. Recent Rakuten Viki audience insights underscore its continued appeal across the region, with 73% of surveyed viewers in Indonesia and 62% of respondents in both Malaysia and the Philippines reporting they tuned into romance titles in Q4 2025. As Valentine’s Day approaches, Rakuten Viki is spotlighting romance titles that reflect evolving audience tastes—from mature, realistic relationships to playful and unexpected love stories.Among the highlighted titles is Positively Yours , a Viki Original featuring Choi Jin-hyuk and Oh Yeon-seo that quickly became a fan favorite for its bold, unconventional opening and emotionally grounded storytelling, ranking among the Top 3 weekly titles in Southeast Asia during its premiere week. Another standout, To My Beloved Thief , featuring Nam Ji-hyun and Moon Sang-min, captured viewers’ hearts with its unique blend of romance and suspense, holding the No. 1 spot in weekly viewership for three consecutive weeks.Meanwhile, action emerged as another top-performing genre alongside romance—Viki offers an expansive library of high-stakes thrillers and action series spanning Korea, China, and Japan, alongside variety and reality hits that broaden how fans engage with Asian entertainment, delivering binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrills.All titles are now streaming on Rakuten Viki ahead of Valentine’s Day, with subtitles available in over 200 languages as part of Viki’s multilingual offering. Viki Pass members can enjoy access to all episodes, while select episodes are available to watch for free.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

