Cold Pressed Juice Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cold pressed juice industry has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by increasing consumer interest in healthy lifestyles and innovative beverage options. With its unique extraction method and health benefits, this market is set for impressive growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the cold pressed juice sector.

Cold Pressed Juice Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The cold pressed juice market has shown robust expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This expansion has been fueled by a growing health-conscious consumer base, increased presence of juice bars and wellness outlets, higher consumption of fruit and vegetable juices, adoption of hydraulic press extraction technology, and lifestyle shifts in urban areas.

Looking ahead, the market’s growth momentum is expected to accelerate. By 2030, the cold pressed juice market is predicted to reach $7.61 billion, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this surge include heightened demand for immunity-boosting drinks, growth in online grocery shopping and direct-to-consumer channels, a stronger emphasis on sustainable packaging, the rise of personalized nutrition, and innovations in functional juice blends. Key trends anticipated to influence the market include a rising preference for fresh and functional beverages, expansion of organic and clean-label options, increasing adoption of cold-pressed processing, creative superfood and functional ingredient combinations, and a focus on preserving nutrients while extending shelf life.

Understanding Cold Pressed Juice and Its Health Benefits

Cold pressed juice is extracted using a hydraulic press that applies intense pressure to squeeze out maximum liquid from fresh fruits and vegetables. This method retains more nutrients and enzymes compared to traditional juicing techniques. Consumers turn to cold pressed juices for various health benefits, such as enhanced energy levels, anti-inflammatory effects, improved vision, detoxification, cholesterol reduction, and support in weight management.

Primary Factors Fueling Cold Pressed Juice Market Growth

The increasing rates of obesity worldwide play a crucial role in driving demand for cold pressed juice products. Since these juices are free from added sugars and artificial ingredients, they help lower calorie intake, supporting weight loss efforts. Additionally, their antioxidant content helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are factors associated with obesity and related health issues. For instance, in March 2023, the World Heart Foundation reported that approximately 2.3 billion people globally are overweight or obese, with projections indicating this number could reach 2.7 billion by 2025. Consequently, the rising obesity prevalence is a significant catalyst for the cold pressed juice market’s expansion.

Regional Landscape of the Global Cold Pressed Juice Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cold pressed juice market, reflecting strong consumer demand and well-established distribution networks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing health awareness and rising disposable incomes. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

The Business Research Company

