Cognac and Brandy Market Drivers from 2026 to 2030: Analysis of Regional Trends and Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cognac And Brandy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cognac and brandy market has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding global trade. Looking ahead, this market is set for continued expansion, influenced by emerging trends and shifting demand across key regions. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for cognac and brandy.

Cognac and Brandy Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The market for cognac and brandy has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.69 billion in 2025 to $16.55 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This historical growth has been supported by steady consumption of traditional spirits, the widening global trade network for alcoholic beverages, strong cultural ties to brandy, advancements in aging techniques, and the expansion of on-trade distribution channels such as bars and restaurants.

Download a free sample of the cognac and brandy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11992&type=smp

Future Expansion Expectations for the Cognac and Brandy Market

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to grow significantly, reaching $21.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. The anticipated growth during this period is fueled by heightened demand for premium alcoholic beverages, the rising popularity of cocktail culture and mixology, increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies, growth in luxury hospitality, and a growing interest in artisanal and craft spirits. Key trends shaping the market include premiumization of aged and craft spirits, a rising preference for authentic and region-specific brandy, growth in super-premium products, expansion of experiential and heritage branding, and greater use of these spirits in culinary and mixology applications.

Understanding Cognac and Brandy and Their Unique Qualities

Cognac and brandy both refer to distilled spirits derived from fruit juice, although cognac is a specific kind with distinct qualities. Brandy is widely recognized for its potential health benefits, such as slowing the effects of aging, aiding weight regulation, and alleviating respiratory issues. Cognac is versatile, enjoyed in various drinks, enhances sauces for steak and veal dishes, and adds a rich flavor to desserts.

View the full cognac and brandy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognac-and-brandy-global-market-report

Craft Beverage Demand as a Key Driver for Cognac and Brandy

One of the main factors propelling the cognac and brandy market is the growing demand for craft beverages. These products are typically small-batch, traditionally made, and produced independently. Cognac and brandy are popular ingredients in craft beverages because of their reputed health benefits, including improved sleep quality and heart health when consumed moderately. For example, in April 2024, the Brewers Association reported that the number of operating craft breweries in the US reached a record 9,761, including microbreweries, brewpubs, taproom breweries, and regional craft breweries. This increase from 9,824 breweries in 2022 highlights the rising interest in craft alcoholic drinks, which supports the market growth for cognac and brandy.

Leading Region in the Cognac and Brandy Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cognac and brandy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market overview includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cognac And Brandy Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Coal Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coal-global-market-report

Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wine-and-brandy-global-market-report

Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wine-and-brandy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.