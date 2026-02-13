Lysine Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Increased Meat Consumption and Its Role as a Key Supplement

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Lysine Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lysine market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting its expanding role in various industries such as livestock farming and pharmaceuticals. This essential amino acid is gaining traction due to increasing demand for protein-rich products and advancements in production technologies. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for lysine.

The Lysine Market Size and Its Projected Growth Trajectory

The lysine market has demonstrated strong expansion over the past years. It is projected to increase from $9.2 billion in 2025 to $9.84 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth during the historical period has been largely driven by the rise in livestock farming activities, greater use of feed additives, advancements in amino acid fermentation techniques, growing demand for protein-enriched diets, and the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

Download a free sample of the lysine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11897&type=smp

Looking ahead, the lysine market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $13.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The anticipated growth is fueled by the increasing demand for sustainable feed components, a broader application of lysine in nutraceutical products, the development of precision fermentation methods, rising interest in optimizing plant-based proteins, and a stronger emphasis on producing pharmaceutical-grade amino acids. Key trends influencing this period include the growing incorporation of lysine in animal nutrition, heightened demand for amino acid fortification, expanded pharmaceutical uses, increased adoption in functional foods, and a focus on high-purity production processes.

Understanding Lysine’s Role in Biological Processes

Lysine is an essential amino acid that plays a crucial part in the structure and function of proteins. It contributes to several important biological activities including collagen synthesis, tissue repair, calcium absorption, antibody production, muscle recovery, and protecting against infections caused by the herpes simplex virus.

View the full lysine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lysine-global-market-report

Rising Meat Consumption as a Catalyst for Lysine Demand

One of the major factors driving the lysine market is the increase in meat consumption worldwide. This refers to the amount of meat products consumed by individuals or populations as part of their diet. Supplementing animal feed with lysine ensures proper growth, meets nutritional requirements, promotes overall health and development, and supports the production of high-quality meat. For example, in July 2025, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reported that total meat production in the UK reached 4,166 thousand tons in 2024, up from 4,059 thousand tons in 2023. This rise in meat production highlights the expanding need for lysine in feed formulations.

Regional Market Insights and Dominance of Asia-Pacific

In terms of regional performance, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the lysine market in 2025. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics and trends shaping the industry across different geographies.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Lysine Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Lysosomal Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lysosomal-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopreservation-global-market-report

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.