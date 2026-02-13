Plant-Based Beverages Market To Expand By 2030 As Vegan Demand And Protein-Based Drinks Drive Strong CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The plant-based beverages sector has experienced impressive expansion recently, fueled by shifting consumer preferences and growing health awareness. As people seek more natural and sustainable drink options, this market is set to continue its strong upward momentum. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving growth, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of plant-based beverages.

Current Size and Projected Growth in the Plant-Based Beverages Market

The plant-based beverages market has witnessed significant growth over recent years and is projected to continue on this trajectory. It is expected to rise from $29.88 billion in 2025 to $33.37 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by heightened awareness of lactose intolerance, the growing number of vegans and flexitarians, the increase in packaged beverage consumption, the expansion of health-focused retail outlets, and the availability of a wide variety of plant-based raw materials.

Looking further ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, with forecasts estimating it will reach $53.59 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 12.6%. This accelerated expansion is driven by rising demand for functional and fortified beverages, a stronger emphasis on sustainable beverage manufacturing, growth in personalized nutrition drinks, increased investment in innovation for plant-based beverages, and broader penetration of online grocery platforms. Key trends shaping the market include an uptick in demand for dairy-free milk alternatives, the rising popularity of functional plant-based drinks, ongoing advancements in flavor and texture improvements, the growth of organic and clean-label products, and a heightened focus on nutritional fortification.

Defining Plant-Based Beverages

Plant-based beverages are drinks made from various plant materials such as seeds, grains, and other botanical sources. These serve as alternatives to traditional dairy-based beverages, offering consumers options that align with dietary restrictions, ethical choices, and health-conscious lifestyles.

The Impact of Growing Veganism on Market Expansion

One of the most prominent drivers behind the surge in plant-based beverage consumption is the widespread adoption of veganism. This lifestyle excludes all products derived, either partially or fully, from animals. Veganism encourages the intake of plant-based beverages, which are believed to support heart health and reduce the risk of cancer and other illnesses. For instance, in January 2023, Food Manufacture, a UK-based online publisher specializing in the food and drink processing industry, reported a study indicating that the vegan population in the UK increased by 1.1 million between 2023 and 2024. Such demographic shifts clearly bolster the demand for plant-based beverage options.

Regions Leading and Accelerating the Plant-Based Beverages Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for plant-based beverages. Meanwhile, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The plant-based beverages market report encompasses key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

