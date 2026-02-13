The Koi Market is Growing as the Expanding Aquaculture Sector Drives Market Growth to Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The koi market has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by a blend of cultural, economic, and technological factors. As ornamental fish continue to captivate hobbyists and aquaculture professionals alike, the market is set for promising expansion over the coming years. Here is an in-depth look at the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for the koi industry.

Strong Growth Trends in the Koi Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The koi market has expanded rapidly in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trend. It is expected to grow from $2.89 billion in 2025 to $3.19 billion in 2026, representing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as the spread of ornamental aquaculture, the cultural importance of koi in Asia, increased garden pond installations in households, advancements in selective breeding methods, and rising disposable incomes that encourage hobby spending.

Looking ahead, the koi market is forecasted to accelerate further, reaching $4.88 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 11.2%. This projected expansion is driven by heightened demand for certified disease-free koi, a shift toward sustainable aquaculture practices, growth in international koi trading, the increasing use of digital sales platforms, and a growing interest in premium ornamental fish collections. Among the key trends expected to shape the market in the near future are a surge in popularity for ornamental pond fish, increased adoption of controlled breeding, a stronger emphasis on fish health and nutrition, and the rise of online ornamental fish commerce.

Understanding What Koi Fish Are and Their Benefits

Koi are vibrant freshwater fish belonging to the Amur Carp species, commonly found throughout Japan’s rivers, ponds, and marshes. These fish are well-known not only for their striking colors but also for their nutritional benefits. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, koi can aid in preventing mental health issues, while their high protein content supports cell regeneration within the body. Typically, koi are kept as ornamental fish in outdoor ponds or garden water features, valued for their beauty as well as their health benefits.

The Aquaculture Sector’s Role in Boosting Koi Market Growth

A major factor propelling the expansion of the koi market is the growth of the aquaculture industry. Aquaculture involves breeding, cultivating, and harvesting various aquatic organisms, including fish like koi, in controlled environments. Since koi are primarily raised as ornamental pets, both hobbyists and commercial producers contribute to their cultivation. As the aquaculture sector grows, so does the opportunity to rear koi on a larger scale. For example, in March 2024, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) reported that the gross value of fisheries and aquaculture production in Australia is projected to increase by 0.5% in 2023-24, nearing USD 2.37 billion (AUS 3.56 billion). This overall expansion in aquaculture supports continued growth in the koi market.

Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods Driving Koi Popularity

Another key driver behind the koi market’s growth is the rising consumer interest in protein-rich foods. Protein is an essential macronutrient vital for bodily growth, repair, and overall health. Koi fish, admired for their ornamental appeal, are also valued for their rich protein content, which attracts aquaculture enthusiasts looking for nutritious sources. Consumer trends increasingly favor high-protein diets, which boosts the appeal of koi both as ornamental fish and potential protein sources. For instance, in August 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reported in its 2024 Food and Health Survey that 71% of Americans are trying to consume more protein, up from 67% in 2023 and 59% in 2022. This growing preference for protein-rich foods is significantly contributing to koi market expansion.

Regional Highlights Showing Asia-Pacific as Market Leader

In terms of regional market size, Asia-Pacific stood out as the largest segment for koi in 2025. The koi market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

