PSMJ Resources Launches Pre-Conference AI Workshop AEC INNOVATE ‘26 in Las Vegas

Architecture and engineering leaders can now add foundational AI training ahead of the flagship innovation conference

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources has announced the addition of a pre-conference workshop day to AEC INNOVATE ‘26 , scheduled for June 16-18, 2026, at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The AEC AI Foundations Workshop will take place on Tuesday, June 16, offering architecture, engineering, and construction professionals an intensive primer on artificial intelligence applications before the main conference begins.The one-day workshop is designed for senior leaders, executives, and firm owners who are new to AI implementation in the AEC sector. Participants will gain practical knowledge of AI terminology, identify productivity opportunities, and develop actionable strategies for integrating AI into their firms. The workshop can be attended as a standalone event or bundled with the full AEC INNOVATE conference experience.Led by Cameron Duncan, Co-Founder of Hallian Technologies and creator of HallianAI, the workshop will cover essential topics including AI fundamentals, productivity tools for executives, project management applications, and business development enhancements. Duncan brings over 14 years of business operations experience and specializes in helping AEC firms navigate AI adoption while addressing security, fragmentation, and workflow consistency concerns.The structured agenda includes hands-on sessions where attendees will transform emails using AI, generate status summaries from raw data, and analyze contracts for risks and opportunities. Additional modules focus on RFP/RFQ response optimization, project documentation, and risk management strategies tailored specifically for the AEC industry.Registration is now open for both the pre-conference workshop and AEC INNOVATE ‘26. The conference positions itself as the definitive gathering where AEC executives gain clarity on emerging technology trends and develop strategic plans for innovation and growth.About the Company:For over 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publisher, executive education provider, and advisory group dedicated to enhancing the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise spans a range of critical business areas, including project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.