Olive Oil Market Growth Driven by Increased Production, Expected to Reach Billion with Steady CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company's Olive Oil Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The olive oil market has been experiencing notable growth recently, thanks to shifting consumer preferences and expanding production capacities. As interest in healthy diets and natural products continues to rise, this sector is set for further expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the olive oil industry’s future.

Steady Expansion in Olive Oil Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The market for olive oil has seen substantial growth over recent years and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to increase from $13.49 billion in 2025 to $14.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This past growth has been largely driven by the wider adoption of Mediterranean diets, the enlargement of olive-growing areas, heightened consumer awareness about healthy fats, extensive culinary uses at home, and greater penetration into foodservice sectors. Looking ahead, the olive oil market is anticipated to reach $18.21 billion by 2030, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as rising demand for organic products, expanding use in personal care items, growing consumption of premium foods, emphasis on sustainable agriculture, and increasing digital traceability are expected to fuel this growth. Key trends include heightened preference for extra virgin and organic olive oils, growth in artisanal and premium segments, enhanced focus on origin labeling, and diversification into both culinary and cosmetic applications.

Understanding Olive Oil and Its Culinary Role

Olive oil is a non-drying oil that appears in shades ranging from light yellow to green or yellowish hues. It is rich in monounsaturated fats and is widely used for salad dressings and cooking purposes. Derived from the fruit of the olive tree, olive oil holds a prominent position in many culinary traditions due to its health benefits and flavor profile.

Production Growth as a Major Factor Supporting Olive Oil Market Development

An increase in olive oil production is a significant factor expected to boost the market in the coming years. Olive oil, extracted from the olives of the Olea europaea tree, is not only a popular cooking oil but also a staple ingredient in various culinary and cultural practices worldwide. Growth in production impacts the sector by influencing supply levels, price stability, innovation, and ongoing research, thereby affecting multiple stakeholders. For example, in June 2023, Oils and Fats International, a UK-based trade publication, reported that olive oil production was projected to reach 3.2 million metric tons for 2023–24. This figure represents a 24% increase compared to the previous year’s record low and aligns closely with the five-year average of 3.14 million metric tons. This resurgence in output is a key driver behind the expanding olive oil market.

Leading Regions Shaping the Olive Oil Market Outlook

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the global olive oil market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The olive oil market covers several major regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

