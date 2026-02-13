Quiet Light to Bring Ecommerce Exit Expertise to Prosper 2026 at Wynn Las Vegas

Longstanding Prosper participant offers free on-site valuations and market consultations for ecommerce sellers

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light , a leading M&A advisory firm for ecommerce and online businesses, has announced its participation in Prosper 2026, taking place March 10–12 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The 2026 event marks Prosper’s first year at the Wynn, adding a new level of prestige to one of the ecommerce industry’s most established conferences.Prosper has long served as a gathering place for serious ecommerce operators focused on building, scaling, and optimizing their businesses. Quiet Light has been a founding participant since the event’s inception and maintains deep ties to the Prosper community. Over the years, the firm has advised and closed transactions for hundreds of ecommerce sellers, including many business owners who are active members of the Prosper audience.At Prosper 2026, Quiet Light will host a prominent booth featuring a vintage Volkswagen bus installation designed to create an approachable setting for conversations around exits, valuation, and market conditions. Seven experienced Quiet Light Advisors will be on-site throughout the event: Brad Wayland, Chuck Mullins, Riad Bekhit, Chris Duty, Ryan Condie, Ian Drogin, and Pat Yates. Each Advisor brings firsthand experience buying, selling, and operating online businesses.The primary focus for Quiet Light at Prosper 2026 centers on supporting sellers who are beginning to explore exit options. The firm will offer free on-site business valuations and confidential market consultations, providing attendees with practical insight into current buyer demand, deal structures, and timing considerations. Educational materials will also be available for founders interested in achieving both financial outcomes and personal clarity through a well-planned exit.Quiet Light stands apart at Prosper as the only major M&A advisory firm with a dedicated, significant presence solely focused on exit strategy. While event sponsors include major ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart, Quiet Light’s role reflects a specialized focus on helping sellers transition out of their businesses successfully. To date, the firm has sold more than 750 ecommerce businesses, positioning it as a trusted resource for founders evaluating their next chapter.Attendees can visit the Quiet Light booth for market insights, exit planning discussions, and the opportunity to book a pre-show consultation. Visitors can also enter to win prizes, including a Yeti cooler.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

