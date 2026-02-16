Storecove Secures 30% of the Dutch Peppol Market

Storecove’s long term investment in the Netherlands, an established Peppol market, showcases its international strategy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove has reached an estimated 30% share of the Dutch Peppol market . This news reflects sustained adoption in one of Europe’s most established Peppol environments and aligns with Storecove’s broader international strategy around interoperable electronic invoicing The Netherlands is one of the most established Peppol markets in Europe, with widespread use across both public sector invoicing and private sector operations. Operating at scale in this environment depends on reliable infrastructure, consistent implementation, and the ability to support high volumes of business-critical transactions.Storecove’s role in the Dutch market has been shaped by long term investment in Peppol infrastructure and active involvement in the Peppol ecosystem. The company participates in working groups and governance activities coordinated by OpenPeppol, contributing practical operational experience to discussions on standards, transport, and network development. In the Netherlands, Storecove works in alignment with the Nederlandse Peppolautoriteit to ensure its services reflect national requirements and implementation guidance.“Position in this market comes from consistent delivery,” said Patrick Steenkist, CEO at Storecove. “Customers rely on Peppol every day, which means providers must offer dependable service, practical support, and engagement with governance.”The Dutch market plays an important role in Storecove’s international operations. Storecove is also active in the United States, France, several Asian markets, and Belgium, where it is one of the leading Peppol service providers. Across these regions, the company focuses on interoperability, cross border invoicing, and regulatory alignment as electronic invoicing becomes more closely integrated into public finance and international trade.About StorecoveStorecove operates globally as a provider of electronic invoicing and structured document exchange services. Its infrastructure is used by enterprises and leading cloud accounting platforms around the world. The company is recognised for reliable Peppol connectivity, participation in international standards organisations, and consistent compliance across jurisdictions.

