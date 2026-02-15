Cedars Hotel: Resort Japan Opens Ski-In, Ski-Out Luxury Hotel in Hakuba Valley, Japan

An image of the striking Cedars Hotel in Tsugaike Kogen, Hakuba Valley A family being greeted and checking into Cedars Hotel in Tsugaike Kogen, Hakuba Valley An image of Seigo Sasaki, President and CEO of Resort Japan

Cedars Hotel brings 16 self-contained luxury accommodations to Tsugaike Kogen in Hakuba Valley, Japan, with ski-in, ski-out access. Now accepting reservations.

We are truly delighted to open Cedars in the remarkable setting of Tsugaike” — Seigo Sasaki, President and CEO of Resort Japan

TSUGAIKE KOGEN, HAKUBA VALLEY, JAPAN, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Housing Japan Group Company, Resort Japan K.K. , announces the grand opening of Cedars Hotel on Sunday, February 15, 2026, in Hakuba Valley, Nagano, Japan. Located in the Tsugaike area of Otari Village within Hakuba Valley, Nagano, the newly constructed property offers ski-in, ski-out access and marks the company's third hotel in the region.The new Cedars Hotel stands just one minute from the gondola lift at Tsugaike Kogen Ski Resort. With only 16 keys spread across studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations, the property provides self-contained spaces with full kitchens, tall ceilings and large windows. Reservations are now available through the official website."We are truly delighted to open Cedars in the remarkable setting of Tsugaike," said Seigo Sasaki, President and CEO of Resort Japan K.K. "While the hotel enjoys exceptional convenience with direct access to the ski resort, stepping indoors reveals a quiet retreat where guests can take in panoramic views of the Northern Alps without concern for surrounding sightlines. Our goal was to create a place where accessibility and private relaxation coexist."A Design Rooted in PlaceJapanese architect Shinsaku Munemoto of Shinsaku Munemoto Architects designed the building using an offset structure. This staggered configuration creates varied sightlines between rooms, offering guests a degree of privacy not typically found in multi-room hotels. Each guestroom faces a different direction, allowing views of mountain ridgelines and shifting light conditions throughout the day.The architectural approach draws from the natural landscape of Nagano. Locally sourced cedar, finished using the traditional Japanese yakisugi (charred cedar) technique, appears throughout the interior. This method enhances durability while highlighting the material's natural texture. Charred cedar features prominently at the front desk, bookshelves, and elevator hall areas. Select concrete walls are cast using cedar board molds, creating a surface where wood grain patterns meet the coolness of concrete."Inside, concrete surfaces imprinted with cedar grain are paired with accents of charred cedar, creating a calm and substantial atmosphere that highlights the beauty of natural materials," Sasaki added. "We hope guests will enjoy moments of spacious comfort in a setting where functionality and design are seamlessly integrated."Designed for Extended StaysAll guestrooms are equipped with kitchens and washing machines, ensuring comfort for short stays as well as extended visits and remote work stays."At Cedars, we value creating an environment where guests can feel at home even while traveling," said Sho Fukushima, General Manager of Cedars Hotel. "All 16 rooms feature kitchens and washing machines, providing a comfortable setting for short visits, extended stays, and workations alike."Year-Round Access to Hakuba ValleyTsugaike Kogen Ski Resort is among the larger ski areas in the Hakuba region and accommodates skiers and snowboarders of varying experience levels. The wide courses and quality snow conditions have drawn both domestic and international visitors. The area is particularly popular with overseas skiers from Australia and other English-speaking markets, drawn by Hakuba Valley’s reliable snowfall, easy access, and international-friendly resort infrastructure.From Cedars Hotel, additional resorts are within reach: Hakuba Norikura Onsen Ski Resort sits a 15-minute walk away, Hakuba Cortina Ski Resort is 5 minutes by car, Hakuba Iwatake Snow Field is 6 minutes by car, and Hakuba Happo-One Ski Resort is 10 minutes by car.Beyond winter, the property provides access to Tsugaike Nature Park at an altitude of 1,900 meters, offering trekking through alpine flora and marshlands during spring and autumn."We invite guests to take their time enjoying the beautiful seasons within the magnificent natural surroundings of Tsugaike Kogen in Hakuba Valley," Fukushima said.On-Site Café with Allpress EspressoAn on-site café developed in partnership with specialty coffee brand Allpress Espresso, founded in New Zealand and widely established in Australia, is scheduled to open in mid-February 2026. Further details will be announced closer to the opening date.Hotel Overview• Hotel Name: Cedars Hotel• Opening Date: February 15, 2026• Address: 12840-1 Chikuniotsu, Otari Village, Kitaazumi District, Nagano, Japan• Number of Rooms: 16• Room Types: Studio, One-Bedroom, Two-Bedroom• Key Feature: Ski-in, ski-out access• In-Room Amenities: Kitchen, premium amenities and washing machine in every room• On-site Facility: Allpress Espresso collaboration café (opening mid-February 2026)• Nearest Ski Resort: Tsugaike Kogen, Hakuba Valley• Official Website: https://cedars-hotel.com/en • Booking Link: https://cedarshotel.deltahq.com/en/property/v2/property-detail?id=563#overview About Resort JapanResort Japan K.K. operates hospitality and real estate properties in Hakuba Valley, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. Cedars Hotel is the company's third hotel following Nomad, which opened in 2017, and Blue Star Hotel, launched approximately one year ago. The company focuses on delivering the best possible hospitality experiences. Contact Resort Japan Here: https://resort-japan.com/contact/

