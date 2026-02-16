NowYouCanSeeLove Records Vows on Valentine's Day with Silk Restaurant in Bali

Alexa and Nick on Valentine’s Day, recording a video message to preserve their feelings.

NowYouCanSeeLove, online ritual service, partners with Silk Restaurant in Bali to offer couples a new way to mark Valentine's Day — with blockchain-sealed vows.

We built technology that allows anyone, anywhere, to say important words that will remain forever” — Yury Reut

CANGGU, BALI, INDONESIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NowYouCanSeeLove , a platform for preserving personal vows using blockchain technology, has partnered with Silk Restaurant in Canggu, Bali to launch a Valentine's Day activation offering couples a new way to celebrate the occasion.On February 14, restaurant guests were invited to record short video vows, which were then sealed forever using blockchain technology — creating a permanent, verifiable record of the moment. Three couples participated in the initiative during the evening event.Among them were Alexa and Nick, who met in Bali earlier this year. "We're not ready for a big declaration," they said. "But this felt right — a way to mark what we have now, without pressure."The service is not a marriage ceremony and creates no legal obligations. Each participant receives a digital certificate confirming the timestamp and blockchain record of their vow."There are moments when words deserve to become more than words — something permanent, something you can return to again and again. A first step toward each other. Wedding vows. A blockchain marriage on your anniversary. We built technology that allows anyone, anywhere, to say important words that will remain forever. This partnership with Silk was a way to bring this experience into a real setting," said Yury Reut , founder of NowYouCanSeeLove.The platform, originally launched as W3Wed.io in 2023, has since rebranded and expanded its focus beyond weddings to include reconciliations, promises, and other personal milestones.The Valentine's activation at Silk Restaurant was the platform's first public event in Bali. Pricing for the service starts at $24.95 per recording.About NowYouCanSeeLoveNowYouCanSeeLove is a digital platform that allows users to record and permanently preserve video vows using blockchain technology. Founded by Yury Reut, the service stores video content on IPFS with cryptographic proof recorded on the Polygon blockchain.

