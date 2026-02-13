Foodservice Coffee Market Size Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Specialty Coffee

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Foodservice Coffee Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foodservice coffee market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the rise of café culture globally. As coffee consumption outside the home grows, the industry is set to experience continued development fueled by innovation and changing customer demands. Here’s an in-depth look at the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Foodservice Coffee Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The foodservice coffee market is on a strong growth path, with its value projected to increase from $479.32 billion in 2025 to $504.69 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This solid historic growth is largely due to the expansion of café culture, more foodservice outlets emerging, higher coffee consumption away from home, wider availability of professional coffee equipment, and the rapid spread of branded coffee chains. Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $641.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key factors contributing to this forecast include rising demand for premium and craft coffee, increased investment in smart coffee machines, growth in sustainable sourcing practices, heightened focus on enhancing customer experience, and the integration of digital ordering systems. Popular trends anticipated during this period involve specialty coffee options, automation in coffee preparation, premium coffee experiences, sustainable sourcing, and greater menu customization.

Understanding the Scope of Foodservice Coffee

Foodservice coffee encompasses coffee products and related services tailored specifically for the foodservice sector, including restaurants, cafés, hotels, and convenience stores. These offerings aim to improve customer satisfaction by delivering a wide variety of coffee and hot beverage options designed to suit the unique needs of commercial foodservice environments.

Rising Demand for Specialty Coffee Fuels Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers behind the foodservice coffee market’s growth is the increasing preference for specialty coffee. Specialty coffee is characterized by beans cultivated at specific altitudes, seasons, and soil conditions that produce distinctive flavors. Providers in the foodservice sector offer specialty coffee to meet consumer demand for higher-quality coffee experiences, differentiate themselves from competitors, and enhance revenue opportunities by delivering exceptional coffee options. For example, in April 2024, a report from Cafely, a US-based technology firm managing coffee subscriptions, highlighted that coffee consumption in the United States remained consistent, with Americans consuming 27.3 million 60-kilogram bags in both 2023 and 2024. This steady consumption, coupled with a rising taste for specialty brews, supports ongoing growth in the market.

Regional Dynamics Highlight North America’s Leading Position

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the foodservice coffee market in 2025. The market report also covers other major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional variations.

