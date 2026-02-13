Joseph Harris Announces Initiative to Simplify Automated Passive Income for Entrepreneurs

Joseph Harris, Founder of The Ecom Direct and CG Research

Fort Lauderdale founder integrates e-commerce systems and fintech software to support recurring revenue growth

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Harris, a Fort Lauderdale-based serial entrepreneur and founder of The Ecom Direct and CG Research , today announced a new initiative focused on improving how individuals and small businesses build automated passive income streams. The program combines established e-commerce systems with proprietary financial research to create a structured path toward recurring revenue and long-term income stability.Harris brings years of experience in e-commerce and financial technology to the initiative. By integrating operational tools from The Ecom Direct with research insights from CG Research, the platform offers users a practical framework for launching and scaling income-generating assets. The system supports models such as drop-shipping, subscription services, and fintech-enabled savings and investment products.According to Harris, the objective is to make income automation more accessible to creators, small business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs who may not have significant capital or large teams. The initiative emphasizes structured execution and measurable growth rather than speculative strategies.“Too many people believe passive income needs to be complicated or reserved for those with deep pockets,” said Joseph Harris, founder of The Ecom Direct and CG Research. “Our approach removes unnecessary barriers. We combine proven e-commerce frameworks with fintech tools and real-world research so entrepreneurs can build consistent, automated income streams that scale responsibly. This is about practical independence, not get-rich-quick promises.”The system is designed to guide users from concept validation to launch and optimization. Educational resources, implementation templates, and data-driven insights are incorporated to help participants identify viable markets and deploy repeatable processes. Harris stated that automation, when applied responsibly, can create predictable revenue that supports broader financial goals.Industry observers note continued interest in diversified income streams as individuals seek greater financial resilience. Harris believes that structured automation can help small operators compete effectively in digital marketplaces.“Our focus is long-term sustainability,” Harris added. “When automation is paired with proper research and disciplined execution, it becomes a tool for stability and growth.”About The Ecom Direct AND CG RESEARCHThe Ecom Direct, founded by Joseph Harris, provides e-commerce systems and automation tools for entrepreneurs. In collaboration with CG Research, the company develops data-informed strategies to support scalable online income models.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.