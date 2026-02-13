Hengtong's EHV Submarine Cable Selected as CCTV '2025 Case of New Quality Productive Forces'

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dragon Enters the Sea

Building Bridges for Ocean Energy

Silently Guarding the Return of Every Kilowatt-Hour in the Deep Blue"

Recently, the China Media Group's "2025 New Quality Productive Forces Annual Ceremony" was successfully held and recorded in Beijing. Recognized for its breakthrough innovation capabilities and leading position in the field of extra-high voltage submarine cables, Hengtong was named among the "2025 Top Ten Cases of New Quality Productive Forces", making it the only company in the industry to receive this honor. Qian Zhikang, General Manager of Jiangsu Hengtong High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengtong Photoelectric Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600487), attended the event and shared Hengtong's practices in fostering new quality productive forces.

Qi Zhuquan, Member of the Leading Party Group and Deputy Director of China Media Group, attended the event and delivered a speech. Other distinguished attendees included Li Bing, Member of the Party Group and Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; Yang Zhiming, Special Researcher of the Counselors' Office of the State Council and former Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security; Song Zhiping, President of the China Association for Public Companies; Li Wei, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of the China Rare Earth Industry Association; Feng Jianghua, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Chief Scientist of CRRC; Shen Xueshun, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Chief Scientist of the CMA Earth System Modeling and Prediction Centre; Li Hongwen, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Professor at China Agricultural University; Yu Shishan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of the State Key Laboratory of Natural and Biomimetic Drugs at the Institute of Materia Medica, CAMS; Liu Jianping, Director and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of China National Nuclear Corporation; Zhu Hongren, Party Secretary, Executive Vice President, and Secretary-General of the China Enterprise Confederation; Yang Jinglong, Director of the Publicity Department of CNNC; and Hao Yufeng, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Enterprise Confederation.

Hengtong was selected as a CCTV "2025 Case of New Quality Productive Forces" for its extra-high voltage submarine cable. At the event, Qian Zhikang presented the ±525 kV DC submarine cable, which has been exhibited at the National Museum of China and represents the highest global technological level in the industry. He also shared Hengtong's practical initiatives in cultivating new quality productive forces and advancing the development of marine energy.

The ten selected cases span multiple sectors including green rare earth materials, intelligent agricultural machinery, new energy heavy trucks, aerospace satellites, power batteries, marine energy, semiconductor materials, low-altitude robots, AI tactile sensing, and digital agriculture. Corresponding respectively to traditional, emerging, and future industries, they collectively showcase the innovative practices of new quality productive forces across various sectors, as well as the vitality and potential of the Chinese economy.

The program is scheduled to be broadcast simultaneously on CCTV-2 and the CCTV Finance client at 21:56 on January 26. Stay tuned!

