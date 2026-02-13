Branded Hospitality Media Releases New Hospitality Hangout Episode Featuring Nate Fowler, CEO of Long John Silver's

The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang Branded Hospitality

Long John Silver's CEO discusses the brand's remarkable turnaround as part of a growing wave of legacy chains experiencing renewed growth and relevance.

Nate Fowler represents the new generation of hospitality leaders who understand that revitalizing an iconic brand requires equal parts respect for heritage and courage to innovate.” — Michael (Schatzy) Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced the release of a new episode of The Hospitality Hangout Podcast featuring Nate Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Long John Silver's.Hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the episode explores Fowler's strategic approach to revitalizing the 56-year-old seafood chain and positions Long John Silver's as a standout among legacy restaurant brands experiencing remarkable growth, marketing innovation, and renewed relevance in today's competitive landscape.As CEO of Long John Silver's, Fowler is leading one of the most compelling turnaround stories in the restaurant industry. In the episode, he shares how his background in banking and finance shaped his data-driven approach to unit economics, franchise growth, and strategic partnerships that are fueling the brand's resurgence."This conversation with Nate captures something we're seeing across the industry: legacy brands that refuse to coast on nostalgia and instead invest in innovation, technology, and franchisee economics," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and Co-Host of The Hospitality Hangout. "Long John Silver's is part of a new wave of heritage brands that are proving you can honor your roots while building for the future."The discussion explores Fowler's investment in technology, including a new mobile app and loyalty program, creative marketing tactics like the brand's chicken-focused logo stunt that reignited consumer interest, and strategic procurement partnerships that are improving cost structures and attracting new franchisees. The episode provides valuable insights for food service professionals and emerging restaurant brands navigating their own growth journeys.Long John Silver's joins a growing list of legacy chains, from casual dining to quick service, that are defying industry predictions by investing in modernization, embracing digital innovation, and delivering renewed value to both guests and franchisees. Fowler's leadership exemplifies how a fresh perspective combined with respect for brand heritage can reignite growth and cultural relevance.The episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and can be accessed at TheHospitalityHangout.com.Listen to the full episode:About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is the media arm of Branded Hospitality, delivering storytelling, insights, and experiences at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and culture. Its flagship platforms include The Hospitality Hangout Podcast, the Hospitality Headline newsletter, and a portfolio of live events and content series that amplify the voices shaping the future of the industry.About The Hospitality Hangout PodcastThe Hospitality Hangout features unfiltered conversations with top CEOs, founders, operators, and innovators across the hospitality and restaurant ecosystem. Hosted by Michael Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the podcast reaches more than 100,000 monthly listeners and serves as a trusted destination for leadership lessons, industry trends, and authentic storytelling.

