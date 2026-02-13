Acclaimed Vocalist, Kyla Jade Reimagines ‘No Bad News’ for The Wiz 50th Anniversary

New Music Debuts Today On All Streaming Platforms

This song carries the spirit of the women who came before me” — Kyla Jade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyla Jade, the acclaimed vocalist and current Evillene in the First National Touring Company of The Wiz, releases a cinematic, gospel‑infused reinterpretation of “No Bad News.” Timed to coincide with the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the groundbreaking musical on Broadway, this new recording honors not only the enduring legacy of The Wiz, but also the generations of women who have brought strength, complexity, and power to the role of Evillene—one of Broadway’s most formidable characters.More than a reinterpretation, “No Bad News” is a tribute and a torch pass. Kyla Jade’s approach explores the song through heightened dynamics, dramatic pacing, and intentional vocal storytelling—celebrating the lineage of women who defined Evillene while asserting her own voice within that storied tradition. Jade’s portrayal of Evillene brings renewed depth and authority to a role long defined by fearless, commanding women, while contributing her own voice to its evolving history. This release captures that legacy in motion—bridging stage and studio, past and present.“This song carries the spirit of the women who came before me,” Jade says. “Their strength, courage, and truth to the character opened a door I didn’t know was available. ‘No Bad News’ is my way of honoring that legacy while standing fully in my own.”In celebration of the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Wiz, Kyla Jade “No Bad News” releases today, February 13, 2026 and will be available on all major streaming platforms.Agent Contact:Chondra Profit | FSETalent AgencyEmail: chondra@fsetalent.com

