Creative Biolabs Expands circRNA and Nucleic Acid Analysis Platforms as Demand Surges in Gene Therapy Research

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is accelerating gene therapy research globally with specialized expertise.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As circRNA rapidly emerges as one of the most promising modalities in modern gene therapy, researchers are seeking partners capable of delivering high‑purity constructs, scalable manufacturing, and rigorous analytical validation. Creative Biolabs’ upgraded platforms directly address these needs, offering end‑to‑end support from early discovery to preclinical development.Rising Demand for Circular RNA in TherapeuticsCircular RNAs have gained substantial attention due to their exceptional stability, long half‑life, and reduced immunogenicity compared with linear mRNA. These properties make circRNAs highly attractive for long‑term protein expression, vaccine development, and next‑generation RNA therapeutics. Creative Biolabs’ circRNA service platform provides rational design, high‑yield in vitro transcription, post‑transcriptional circularization, and ultra‑high‑purity QC pipelines, enabling researchers to move efficiently from concept to functional therapeutic candidates."Our circRNA platform was built to eliminate bottlenecks that slow therapeutic development," said a senior scientist at Creative Biolabs. "From optimized IRES selection to scalable GMP‑compliant production, we ensure every construct is engineered for performance, purity, and regulatory readiness."For many researchers, the appeal lies in the combination of technical depth and practical responsiveness. One customer from a European biotech described the experience as "exceptionally collaborative," adding: "Their circRNA constructs performed consistently across our in vitro and in vivo models. It saved us weeks of troubleshooting."Comprehensive circRNA Product PortfolioIn addition to custom services, Creative Biolabs offers a broad catalog of circRNA products designed for biomarker research, therapeutic target validation, vaccine development, and drug delivery studies. These products feature flexible synthesis scales, customizable base modifications, and multiple ligation strategies—including enzymatic, chemical, and ribozyme‑based circularization—to meet diverse research needs.CircRNA products can be tailored for tissue‑specific expression, enhanced stability, or reduced immunogenicity, supporting research across oncology, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders.Integrated Nucleic Acid Analysis Ensures Quality and SafetyTo complement its circRNA platforms, Creative Biolabs provides a full suite of nucleic acid analysis services, ensuring identity, concentration, purity, potency, and safety of nucleic acid materials. These analytical capabilities—spanning LC‑MS/MS, NGS, UV absorbance, qPCR, HPLC, endotoxin testing, and immunogenicity assessment—form a critical foundation for high‑quality gene therapy development."Reliable analytical data is essential for every stage of nucleic acid‑based therapeutics," said the company’s analytical lead. "Our integrated testing framework helps clients de‑risk development and meet stringent regulatory expectations."Creative Biolabs: A Trusted Partner for Accelerating Gene Therapy PipelinesWith its expanded offerings, Creative Biolabs positions itself as a single‑source partner for researchers developing RNA‑based therapeutics. The company's scientific expertise, customizable workflows, and commitment to quality enable clients to streamline development timelines and generate high‑confidence data packages for downstream studies.Learn more, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/gene-therapy/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs provides advanced gene therapy solutions, including circRNA platforms and nucleic acid analysis, supporting researchers with high‑quality materials, technical expertise, and reliable services that accelerate therapeutic discovery and development.

Legal Disclaimer:

