Hydrow Founder Bruce Smith Named CEO of Sensor Bio to Scale Global Preventive Health Infrastructure

A decade of research and validation positions the company for global scale as it formalizes its role as foundational health intelligence infrastructure.

We are the infrastructure company for biometric insight at scale, and our mission is to generate population-level positive change in health and human wellness.” — Bruce Smith, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensor Bio today announced the appointment of Bruce Smith, founder and former CEO of Hydrow, as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the company as it accelerates global expansion and advances its mission to make preventive health and wellness scalable through continuous, medical-grade biometric data.Founded in 2016 as Biostrap, the company has spent nearly a decade validating high-fidelity wearable sensing technology across research and enterprise deployments, including partners such as Stanford, NASA, and Gatorade. With a decade of clinical validation complete, Sensor Bio’s technology is now ready for scale across multiple verticals, including healthcare, workforce safety, and wellness.“We’re experiencing incredible demand for our V2 and V3 devices. There is an enormous need for the highest-quality continuous biometric data from institutions that can use it to generate life-changing impact and meaningful ROI,” said Bruce Smith, CEO of Sensor Bio. “Thanks to the extraordinary vision and investment from the team that built this company over the past decade, Sensor Bio is uniquely positioned to meet that demand.”Sensor Bio delivers continuous biometric data, including raw photoplethysmography and high-frequency physiological signals, through an open platform designed for enterprise partners across multiple verticals. Unlike consumer-focused wearables that silo data, Sensor Bio provides direct access to the underlying signal institutions need to deliver the highest-quality care, safety, and wellness outcomes.Healthcare and wellness are entering a new era. “We are on the cusp of a global shift from reactive medicine to proactive, data- and AI-driven preventive health,” Smith said. “Institutions everywhere are searching for better signals from the human body. Sensor Bio provides the critical biometric data stream needed to generate better outcomes for patients, workers, and students around the world.”“Sensor Bio isn’t a wearable device company,” Smith added. “We are the infrastructure company for biometric insight at scale, and our mission is to generate population-level positive change in health and human wellness.”About Sensor BioSensor Bio provides continuous, clinical-quality physiological data through an open platform built for research institutions, health systems, and enterprise partners. Formerly known as Biostrap, the company is focused on making health inevitable by revealing the body’s hidden truth.

