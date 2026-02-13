Jan T. Aune Lands on TopVerdict.com’s 2024 List of Top 100 Labor & Employment Verdicts in the United States

Burbank firm secures Top Verdict spots nationally, in California, and in Contra Costa County

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Jan T. Aune ’s work has been recognized by TopVerdict.com, earning spots among the prestigious Top 100 Labor & Employment Jury Verdicts in the United States, Top 50 Labor & Employment Jury Verdicts in California, and the Number 1 Labor & Employment Jury Verdict in Contra Costa County California in 2024.On January 12, 2026, TopVerdict.com issued its list of Top 100 Labor & Employment Verdicts in the United States for 2024. Mr. Aune’s $1,550,000 verdict was No. 54 on the list.In December, 2025, TopVerdict.com advised that the verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 50 Wrongful Termination Verdict in the United States for 2024.In December, 2025, TopVerdict.com advised that the verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 20 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in the United States for 2024.Also in December, 2025, Top Verdict.com advised that the verdict was recognized by TopVerdict.com as a Top 10 Whistleblower Retaliation Verdict in California for 2024.In September, 2025, TopVerdict.com reported that the verdict was the Number 1 Verdict in Contra Costa County in 2024 for the following categories:(1) Labor & Employment;.(2) Wrongful Termination;(3) Retaliation;(4) Economic Damages; and(5) Emotional Distress.In May, 2025, TopVerdict.com reported that the verdict was on the list of Top 50 Labor & Employment Verdicts in California in 2024. The verdict is No. 25 on TopVerdict.com’s list. Please see below for a link to the list.The jury verdict was obtained on December 11, 2024, for the cause of action of violation of California Labor Code section 1102.5, Whistleblower Retaliation. The verdict was for Mr. Aune’s client against her former employer.The Judge for the jury trial was the Hon. Charles S. Treat.Plaintiff's Expert Witnesses were the following:1. Michael Rosen. Economic damages.2. Martin Dirks. Federal securities laws.To view TopVerdict.com’s list of Top 100 Labor & Employment Verdicts in the United States in 2024 click here. To view TopVerdict.com’s list of Top 50 Labor & Employment Verdicts in California in 2024 click this link. TopVerdict.com annually compiles and publishes its lists of the largest financial case results, including those tried to a verdict before a state or federal jury, obtained by U.S.-based attorneys and law firms.The case is Lee v. Wilkins, et al., Contra Costa County Superior Court Case No. CIVMSC18-00816. The jury trial took place at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez, California.The Law Office of Jan T. Aune is located in Burbank, California.

