TRU47® Announces Distribution Partnerships - Shield Your Body, HAVN, Juunaday, Bagby; Joins National EMF Summit May 2026
TRU47® expands global footprint through strategic partnerships with Shield Your Body, HAVN, Juunaday, and Bagby.
Expansion Reinforces TRU47®’s Leadership in EMF Protection, Grounding, Recovery, Maternity & Infant Wellness, Digital Well-Being, and Science-Based Education
“Since acquiring TRU47® in September, we’ve seen unprecedented demand across fitness clubs, hotels, wellness centers, maternity and infant-care environments, universities, professional athletics, and consumers,” said Edward “Eddie” Bugniazet, CEO of Rye Strategic Partners, LLC and owner of TRU47®. “What’s especially notable is that our partner brands are now fulfilling orders globally, as awareness around EMF exposure, recovery science, and digital wellness continues to grow. As education expands—and as we prepare to launch our expert-led EMF Summit in May 2026—TRU47® is uniquely positioned to help define the next chapter of global wellness and EMF-aware living.”
Introducing the EMF Summit in May 2026 - TRU47® will co-host a virtual EMF Summit in late May 2026 alongside partners HAVN and Shield Your Body, designed to bring clarity, scientific rigor, and practical solutions to the evolving conversation around electromagnetic exposure.
Additional details and registration information will be released in early Spring 2026.
Protecting the Most Vulnerable: Maternity & Infant Wellness - Growing awareness around EMF exposure is driving increased demand across maternity, neonatal, and pediatric environments. In response, TRU47® is expanding its support for maternity wellness centers, NICU and infant-care settings, prenatal and postpartum recovery programs, pediatric sleep and digital wellness initiatives, schools, and early-learning environments. Through its silver-infused products, grounding tools, and EMF-reduction solutions, TRU47® is committed to supporting families during the most critical stages of development.
Academic Momentum: EMF Education Expanding Nationwide - Universities and colleges across engineering, biomedical sciences, public health, and digital-wellness disciplines are increasingly incorporating coursework and research related to EMF exposure and human physiology, wireless device safety, bioelectricity and grounding science, behavioral health and digital wellness, sleep, recovery, and environmental stressors. TRU47® is actively exploring partnerships with academic institutions to support research initiatives, curriculum development, and student engagement.
Expanded TRU47® Product Ecosystem:
• Shield Your Body — EMF Protection
The world’s largest selection of laboratory-tested EMF-shielding products, strengthening TRU47®’s commitment to EMF-aware living.
• HAVN — EMF Protection, Recovery & Performance Apparel
#1 EMF Protected apparel provider in the world. Science-backed EMF-blocking apparel designed to support long-term health, performance, and recovery.
• Juunaday — EMF Protection for Pregnancy and Reproductive Health
EMF-shielding apparel thoughtfully designed for women — supporting reproductive health and wellness with elevated style and uncompromising protection.
• Bagby — Digital Wellness & Sleep Hygiene
Analog-first tools that promote healthier screen habits, improved sleep, and low-EMF nighttime routines.
Rising Demand Across Key Sectors — Domestic and Global
TRU47®’s expanding ecosystem now serves:
• Fitness and performance clubs
• Hotels, resorts, and travel-wellness programs
• Maternity and infant-health providers
• Pediatric and family-wellness markets
• Universities and research institutions
• Corporate and digital-wellness programs
• Athlete recovery and sports-science centers
• Consumer e-commerce and retail
Partner brands are also experiencing accelerating international adoption, with growing demand across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other wellness-focused global markets.
About TRU47® - TRU47® is a wellness and EMF-protection company dedicated to reducing EMF load, supporting maternity and infant wellness, enhancing recovery and sleep, and delivering grounding-based solutions. Its silver-infused products are trusted by athletes, families, travelers, wellness professionals, and health-conscious consumers. Learn more at www.tru47.com.
About Rye Strategic Partners, LLC - Rye Strategic Partners, LLC is a New York–based strategic advisory, capital-formation, and business-acceleration firm specializing in wellness, technology, AI, cybersecurity, and specialty real estate. Rye Strategic Partners acquired TRU47® in September 2025 to expand its wellness platform and accelerate global growth across consumer, hospitality, maternity, academic, and performance markets. Learn more at ryestrategicpartners.com.
