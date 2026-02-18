Miriam Putnam, Holistic Mental Health Specialist Calls for Greater Transparency and Holistic Support in Treatment Choice

Miriam Putnam

Miriam Putnam encourages informed consent and complementary wellness strategies to empower patients navigating mental health care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mental health awareness continues to grow nationwide, certified wellness coach and holistic mental health advocate Miriam Putnam is calling for greater transparency surrounding prescription medications and the harmful effects, encouraging individuals to seek informed consent and explore complementary wellness strategies alongside medical care.

Many individuals entering mental health medical treatment report feeling unprepared for the physical and emotional effects associated with certain medications. According to Putnam, patient education is essential to helping individuals make informed decisions and feel empowered throughout their mental health journey, in order to head towards greater wellness.

“My objective is simple: to deliver and advocate for holistic mental health solutions that truly safeguard individuals and families from harm,” says Putnam. “The symptoms experienced are real, and deserve compassion, respect, and meaningful support. Individuals also deserve full transparency and informed consent so they can make educated decisions about their care.”

Putnam emphasizes that her wellness approach is designed to complement, not replace, medical care. By encouraging individuals to work collaboratively with qualified healthcare providers while strengthening their overall physical and emotional resilience, she believes individuals can experience more sustainable, long-term well-being.

Central to Putnam’s philosophy is the belief that mental health support should address the whole person. She and her team highlight wellness practices such as nutrition, movement, stress regulation & reset, and mindset transformation as foundational components of a comprehensive vitality plan that supports emotional, mental, and physical health.

“What many people need is a comprehensive vitality plan, including a comprehensive blood test, ruling out underlying body health conditions that often present as mental illness, like nutritional deficiencies and rare infections. The programs support the body, mind, and emotional well-being together,” Putnam explains. “Wellness practices such as proper nutrition, movement, stress reduction, and strengthening what I call the ‘mind muscle’ can help individuals build resilience and create a more positive, sustainable path forward.”

Through her work, Putnam helps individuals better understand their options and develop practical wellness strategies that support mental clarity, emotional stability, and overall vitality. Her mission is to empower individuals to become informed participants in their journey and care.

“My mission is to help people become active participants in their own transformational journeys,” Putnam says. “When individuals understand their options and support their bodies and minds intentionally, a sense of hope, strength, and control over their lives is gained.”

Clients praise Putnam’s compassionate and empowering approach. One client shared, “Working with Miriam has helped me regain clarity, reduce stress, and move forward with confidence toward my goals.”

As national conversations around mental health, informed consent, and patient empowerment continue to evolve, Putnam aims to encourage more open dialogue and greater awareness of holistic wellness strategies that support individuals and families navigating life's challenges.

Miriam Putnam is available for interviews to discuss your transformational journey, empowerment, wellness strategies, and informed decision-making.

About Miriam Putnam

Miriam Putnam is a certified wellness coach and holistic mental health advocate dedicated to helping individuals support their emotional, physical, and mental well-being through holistic lifestyle practices. Her work focuses on empowering people to become informed participants in their health journey by integrating mindset development, nutrition, movement, and stress-management strategies alongside traditional medical care. Drawing from both professional training and personal experience, Putnam advocates for transparency, informed consent, and education, helping individuals and families build resilience and long-term vitality. Through her coaching, educational outreach, speaking and public advocacy, she provides practical tools that support sustainable wellness and a more balanced, empowered life inspiring transformational journeys.

For more information, visit: https://miriamputnam.org/

Miriam Putnam is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.