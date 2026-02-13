Stretch Tents outlines professional installation and weather planning standards for outdoor events in Ireland

Company highlights regulatory requirements and structural considerations as organisers prepare for the 2026 outdoor event season

Weather planning, structural certification and documented risk assessment are essential requirements for safe outdoor event delivery in Ireland.” — Glenn Tector

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stretch Tents has outlined the professional installation and weather planning standards required for outdoor events in Ireland, highlighting regulatory obligations under the Planning and Development Act 2000 and associated health and safety legislation as organisers prepare for the 2026 season.Under Irish law, large-scale events accommodating more than 5,000 attendees require licensing from the relevant local authority. During the build-up phase, sites are treated as workplaces and must comply with regulations overseen by the Health and Safety Authority, including the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (Construction) Regulations 2013.Temporary structures such as stretch tents, marquees, stages and lighting rigs must be installed by competent and insured contractors. Industry practice requires structural designs to be reviewed and signed off by qualified engineers, alongside documented risk assessments, method statements and structural safety certification prior to public access.“Professional installation involves engineering oversight, ground assessment and clear documentation,” a spokesperson for Stretch Tents said. “Wind exposure, soil conditions and layout planning must be assessed before installation begins. Compliance with Irish safety regulations is central to responsible event delivery.”Ireland’s variable weather conditions require detailed contingency planning within an Event Management Plan (EMP). Monitoring forecasts from Met Éireann is considered an essential part of event preparation. Structures must be rated for defined wind thresholds, and organisers are required to have clear procedures in place should safe operating limits be exceeded.Event Management Plans for larger events are typically submitted to local authorities 13 to 16 weeks in advance and may involve consultation with An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive and fire services. Medical provision, where required, must be delivered by practitioners registered with the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council.Stretch Tents provides stretch tent hire, event tent hire, wedding tent hire, festival tent hire and event stage hire services across Ireland, including operational coverage for stretch tents in Dublin , where urban access, ground protection and coordination with venues require structured planning.The company noted that organisers are increasingly seeking coordinated infrastructure solutions, combining tent structures, staging and supporting equipment, to reduce operational risk and simplify compliance procedures.As outdoor events remain central to Ireland’s wedding, festival and corporate event sectors, installation standards and documented weather planning continue to play a decisive role in event approval and safe public operation.About Stretch TentsFounded on 28 February 2011, Stretch Tents is an Irish-owned provider of stretch tent hire and professional installation services nationwide. The company supports weddings, festivals, concerts, corporate events and community gatherings, and also provides event stage hire, staging, PA systems and event heating solutions. Operating across Ireland, including Dublin, Stretch Tents focuses on structured installation planning, regulatory awareness and site-specific event delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.