Natalie Bennett, Founder and CEO of Thrive Mindset LLC, Selected to New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Natalie Bennett’s transition from global tech leadership to community advocacy brings an essential, innovative perspective to New York’s financial wellness movement.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Bennett, financial consultant and Founder/CEO of Thrive Mindset LLC, has been chosen to serve on the New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC) Advisory Board, the organization announced today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Founder of Thrive Mindset LLC and known as “The Thrive Mindset Coach,” Bennett has over two decades of experience across the financial services and technology industries. She earned a BS in Computing from the Jamaica University of Technology and a Masters in Information Technology from Carnegie Mellon University. From humble beginnings in Kingston, Jamaica, she has transitioned to recognition on the international stage. Her previous professional
positions have included roles as Product Manager for Credit Suisse and Senior Product Manager at Google.
In addition, Natalie earned credentials as a Certified Personal Finance (CPF) Instructor and a Certified Professional Life Coach. Alongside her work at Thrive Mindset LLC, she also does career coaching for high school juniors and seniors with Management Leadership for Tomorrow – helping youth align their career pathways with their values and long-term goals.
Bennett founded Thrive Mindset LLC in 2024 as a vehicle to realize her passion for helping people thrive personally, professionally, and financially. Thrive Mindset has an objective to empower ambitious professionals to gain clarity, build confidence, and cultivate resilience in their financial, personal, and career lives – all by developing a positive mindset. The company slogan is “Live, Love, & Lead From the Inside Out!”
“Financial education creates lasting impact,” Natalie commented when asked about her Advisory Board appointment. “When people understand their money and make intentional decisions, the benefits reach far beyond themselves to families, communities, and future generations. Through advocacy and collaboration, we can strengthen financial literacy across New York City. I’m proud to partner with NFEC to provide access to practical, life-changing financial literacy and wellness initiatives.”
Bennett joined the NYFEC Advisory Board with a goal to expand the reach and audience for her financial wellness initiatives. Her plans are to conduct advocacy, education, and community engagement to bring greater financial wellness to New York City and around the Empire State.
She added, “People who would benefit most from financial education simply don’t have the resources to access it. Providing complimentary training, curriculum, and expert support ensures our New York organizations are equipped to serve those who need it most, transforming their lives and families.”
The New York Financial Educators Council anticipates a lengthy and advantageous partnership with Natalie Bennett on its Advisory Board.
"Natalie Bennett’s journey from leading products at tech giants like Google and Credit Suisse to empowering professionals through Thrive Mindset LLC reflects the innovative leadership we value,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her unique ability to combine technical strategy with a focus on inner resilience will be a game-changer for the New York Financial Educators Council’s outreach.
The New York Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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